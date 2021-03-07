10 TikTok-Viral Pet Products — from Groomers to Interactive Toys — That Are Worth Your Money

Remember Lincoln the pitbull? This is the tough toy he can’t get enough of. To use it, place sticky film on your floors and add the suction cups on top. It acts as a tug-of-war-style activity for dogs who like to rough house, but also is meant to clean their teeth as an added bonus.

You can put treats inside of the rubber ball to further entice your pups to keep playing and stay active, a hack that reviewers say really comes in handy.

“The toy feels well-made and the rubber is very durable,” wrote one reviewer. “Although my dog is small, she is a tough chewer that shreds through toys quickly. She's been playing with this for over a week now and it still looks brand new! She has a lot of fun trying to figure out how to get the treats so it keeps her busy for a while and gives her plenty of mental stimulation.”

Buy It! CPFK Suction Cup Tug of War Toy, $24.99; amazon.com