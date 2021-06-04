"He made me wanna do some push-ups," one user wrote of the fit kangaroo from @jayprehistoricpets' Instagram video

Viral Video of 'Jacked' Kangaroo Inspires Viewers to Change Up Their Fitness Routines

This kangaroo looks like it has been hitting the gym!

Late last month, Jay Brewer — who runs the popular @jayprehistoricpets Instagram account — shared a video of a buff-looking kangaroo that has gone on to rack up over 360,000 likes.

"The kangaroos in Texas seem to be even bigger than the ones in Australia," Brewer wrote alongside his post, which shows him attempting to feed the marsupial.

"Man, you are a big kangaroo," Brewer tells the animal in the clip. "Those are strong arms."

In the post's comments section, thousands of social media users couldn't help taking note of the kangaroo's massive appearance.

"That kangaroo is jacked," one user wrote, as another added, "He looks like he could knock out Mike Tyson ✊."

Others, meanwhile, commented on how the animal made them want to work on their own fitness regimens.

"He made me wanna do some push-ups," said one user, as another wrote, "This kangaroo can release a fitness and nutrition plan, and I will buy it today."

Brewer, who shares on Instagram that he is "#LivingTheDream 🙏with the some of coolest animals on earth," is also owner of the Fountain Valley, California, store, Prehistoric Pets.