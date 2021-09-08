This Cat Toy Has Dominated TikTok for Months, and It's on Sale at Amazon

Catnip wall balls are available in many forms, but the Potaroma Catnip Wall Toys stand out for their impressively high ratings on Amazon. The set consists of four rotating balls made from edible cat-friendly materials. A peel-and-stick base mounts them to floors and walls, while removable lids preserve freshness when not in use. The brand says the toy may not be suitable for kittens under 3 months old, but it can amuse older kittens and cats for hours on end.