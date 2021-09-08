This Cat Toy Has Dominated TikTok for Months, and It's on Sale at Amazon
If you're a pet owner, you know no matter how popular a toy becomes, it won't please all furry friends equally. Even so, shoppers say one viral gadget for cats comes pretty close. It's been all over TikTok for months, and users rave that it's a "hit" among the pickiest felines.
Catnip wall balls are available in many forms, but the Potaroma Catnip Wall Toys stand out for their impressively high ratings on Amazon. The set consists of four rotating balls made from edible cat-friendly materials. A peel-and-stick base mounts them to floors and walls, while removable lids preserve freshness when not in use. The brand says the toy may not be suitable for kittens under 3 months old, but it can amuse older kittens and cats for hours on end.
Buy It! Potaroma Catnip Wall Toys, $12.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
The wall toy comes with one "cat sugar" ball Potarama says is made of the carbohydrate maltose, a broken-down form of sugar that cats can safely consume in moderation. There's also one catnip ball to lick, bite, and rub against. According to the Humane Society, the well-known substance is actually a species of mint plant that triggers "happy receptors" in around half of felines.
Finally, two balls in the toy are made of the cat-friendly silver vine plant. It's not as famous as catnip, but many cats love it just as much or more. And like catnip, some felines have a genetic disposition toward silver vine, while others may not. The toy is still a risk-free purchase: If your cat isn't a fan, simply contact the brand to receive a full refund.
For months, TikTok users have sung the praises of similar catnip wall balls. In one video, the owner of several cats said her fur babies were "lining up around the block" for a turn with the toy. Plus, since they're safe to scratch and chew on, the wall balls provide a host of benefits for cats, like relieving boredom, promoting oral health, and even providing a better alternative to tearing up furniture.
The four-pack of Potaroma Catnip Wall Toys is currently on sale for $13. We can't know when the price will go back up, so you'd be smart to order them now.
- This Cat Toy Has Dominated TikTok for Months, and It's on Sale at Amazon
- PSA: These 'Luxuriously Soft' Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off
- Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'