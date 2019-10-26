Viral 'Morbidly Obese' Cat Cinderblock Finally Gets on the Treadmill in Hilarious Update

Image zoom Cinderblock Brita Kiffney, DVM, DABVP

Cinderblock the cat is walking on the treadmill!

After a hilarious video of the large gray cat refusing to exercise went viral earlier this week, the feline’s caretakers shared an update on Friday night of Cinderblock finally getting some steps in on her special underwater treadmill.

In the six-second clip, which was uploaded to the YouTube account Cinder Gets Fit, Cinderblock takes a few unsure steps on the treadmill and meows as a voice in the background encouragingly says, “You can do it!”

A description underneath the video explains that Cinderblock was relinquished to the Northshore Veterinary Hospital last week.

“Many people have wondered why Northshore is subjecting Cinder to the underwater treadmill,” the description reads. “Cinder has arthritis in multiple joints and is carrying an extra 10 lbs. of body weight. The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints.”

“She’s still in the process of becoming acclimated to this treadmill and the water level is lower than we would like just so she can become used to the process,” the description explained.

The first video of Cinderblock went viral earlier this week, and showed the cat using the absolute least amount of effort while being made to exercise. In the description of the clip, Cinderblock’s veterinarian explains that the feline is “a morbidly obese cat who is now on a weight reduction program.”

In the footage, the cat manages to remain almost completely stationary as she stands at the edge of the underwater treadmill, using just one of her paws on the moving track.

“You working out?” the vet can be heard asking the cat, who responds with a very loud and moody-sounding meow — which she repeats numerous times throughout the clip.

“That’s good work,” adds the vet.

Many social media users related to Cinderblock’s unwillingness to exercise — but once she got on the treadmill, some commenters said they were inspired by the feline’s newfound work ethic.

“This weirdly is actually inspiring me to get out of a low spot in my life right now,” one YouTube commenter wrote.

“Cinder inspires me!” another added. “You can do it Cinder! We can all do it! We all have our own water treadmill to climb. Shout out to the Cinder caretakers for sharing the help.”