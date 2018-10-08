Violett Beane on Her Two Beautiful Pets: 'I Can't Remember What My Life Was Like Before Them'

Kora and Milo are an odd couple living under the same roof.

The black-and-white Alaskan Klee Kai and floppy-eared bunny (respectively) both belong to Violett Beane.

“I can’t even remember what my life was like before them,” Beane, 22, tells PeopleTV.

The The Flash actress says both of her adorable pets are independent spirits who do what they want, though Milo had to make an adjustment when his canine roommate moved in.

Milo was scared of the little dog for the first few days, but the pair ended up becoming friends and often can be spotted lounging together around Beane’s home.

To learn even more about Beane’s animals — like why her bunny loves to flop — watch the video above.