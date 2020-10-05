Viola Davis Shares Photos of Her Adorable New Puppy: ‘Meet Our Newest Family Member'

Viola Davis has gone Instagram official with her new pet: a puppy named Bailey

Viola Davis has a new canine companion!

The Oscar-winning actress, 55, recently shared the happy news on social media that she had gotten a new pet: an adorable puppy named Bailey.

"Found the cure for the COVID blues. Meet our newest family member....BAILEY," Davis wrote alongside a sweet video that showed the pup walking around and getting used to his new surroundings.

Cracking a joke about how familiar Bailey already seemed with the lay of the land, Davis included the playful hashtag: "Walking like he owns our house."

"Best decision ever!!!!" wrote writer and TV host Janet Mock in the comments section, while Iman added, "Welcome home, Bailey"

As if the first video wasn’t cute enough, Davis went on to document her puppy’s first-ever photo shoot — which took place when Bailey was ready for a nap.

In the first photo Davis shared on social media, Bailey adorably has one eye open while hugging a Tony the Tiger stuffed animal. However, by the next shot, the pup seems fast asleep — and still cuddling with the toy.

"Bailey’s 1st Photoshoot! 🤣🐕😍🔥," Davis captioned the images.

"Serving Looks Already," the How To Get Away with Murder star wrote in one hashtag, before noting in another that the pooch needed his own Instagram account.

Although Davis hasn’t always had a dog of her own, Bailey isn’t the only canine that’s stolen her heart.

In 2018, the actress had plenty of nice things to say about Olivia, the West Highland terrier she shared a screen with in the film Widows — even though she initially wasn’t a fan of having a canine co-star.

"I don’t own a dog in life, so I was [complaining] like, 'I’ve gotta work with a dog. What if the dog licks me? Dogs are nasty and disgusting,'" she said at a screening of the film according to Vulture.