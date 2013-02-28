Vinny Guadagnino Rescues a 'Gorgeous' Pit Bull
The former Jersey Shore star named her Bodhi, “inspired by her muscles and Buddhism”
Advertisement
Vinny Guadagnino may need to call former Jersey Shore castmate Snooki for some parenting tips: He’s welcomed a furry new addition.
Guadagnino adopted a pit bull from the North Shore Animal League, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Following
By Monday night, he’d come up with a name for his “gorgeous girl.”
“Inspired by her muscles and Buddhism, meet….Bodhi,” he wrote. (In Sanskrit, the word means “enlightenment.”)
And it looks like the two are already clocking in plenty of quality time together, along with Guadagnino’s lady friend, Melanie Iglesias.
“Long as my b—-es love me,” he wrote. “#cuddletime.”