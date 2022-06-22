Zoo Captures Incredible Moment Critically Endangered Orangutan Gives Birth to Healthy Baby

PIC FROM Kennedy News / Daniel Zupanc (PICTURED: SARI GAVE BIRTH TO A BABY ON JUNE 19TH AT SCHONBRUNN ZOO) This is the incredible moment an orangutan delivered a healthy baby - with the new mum even caught on camera pulling the infant out before tenderly cradling it in her arms. Proud mum Sari gave birth on Sunday [June 19th] in front of a delighted crowd at Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna. Fascinating footage shows the 13-year old critically-endangered mother in a nest of hay before calmly delivering her baby and taking a well-earned rest with the little one nested in her arms. DISCLAIMER: While Kennedy News and Media uses its best endeavours to establish the copyright and authenticity of all pictures supplied, it accepts no liability for any damage, loss or legal action caused by the use of images supplied and the publication of images is solely at your discretion. SEE KENNEDY NEWS COPY - 0161 697 4266

Credit: swns