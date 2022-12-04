Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!

"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 11:27 AM

A video that captures a mom jumping into action after a raccoon attacks her 5-year-old daughter outside their house has gone viral.

Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, posted a video of the incident filmed by a surveillance camera Friday morning on her Facebook, which shows her daughter Rylee screaming after a raccoon latches onto her legs while she is standing on their home's front porch.

In an attempt to rid the animal from her body, Rylee tries to shake it off of her legs while screaming, before MacNamara rushes to the door and grabs the raccoon by the neck.

MacNamara then tells Rylee to "go inside" the house, before she swings the raccoon towards their front garden and quickly runs into the family's house and closes the front door.

The animal can be seen walking to the side of the house after being thrown to the ground.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A racoon walks in its enclosure at the animal park of Sainte-Croix, in Rhodes, eastern France, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty

In the Facebook post, Logan explained she shared the video as requested by her daughter to "show everyone what the racoon [sic] did."

"We are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon [sic] attack," she continued, then adding of her young daughter: "I can't tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Raccoons are common throughout Connecticut, according to the state's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The organization added that the presence of the animals comes about as a result of the expansion of the human population in the area, which provides easy access to food sources including garbage, gardens and bird feeders.

RELATED VIDEO: TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray

Geoff Krukar, a wildlife biologist for DEEP, praised the mother's action in a statement to FOX 61. He also claimed that the raccoon in the video appears to be sick.

"The mother behaved in a way that was very heroic. I think she did everything correctly by avoiding getting bit and warning the neighbor to stay back and getting the child to safety," Krukar said. "If they see a raccoon that is acting abnormally, that could be frothing at the mouth, pursuing them, getting in close proximity, they should definitely report that to the authorities."

The outlet also reported that the raccoon has not yet been captured, citing the Ashford Animal Control.

Related Articles
Beaver Builds Dam to Stop Another Beaver from Returning
Baby Rescue Beaver Beefing with Roommate Builds Indoor Dam to Keep Other Beaver Out
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son’s Dog Waking Him Up. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJc2l_P3jP/?hl=en
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
Fla. Woman Thought Dad Drowned as Hurricane Ian Destroyed Home. But He Clang to a Tree for 3 Hours: 'Grateful'. courtesy of Stephanie Downing
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Kelsey Dunlap and Jacob Young's Wedding
Nurses Marry in Emotional Wedding After Epic Engagement at Hospital Where They Fell in Love During Pandemic
Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attack
Breastfeeding Mother Rescues Pet Goose from Eagle Attack: 'This Is Mom Life'
Garcelle Beauvais and family
Garcelle Beauvais' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
The D'Amelios on Navigating Fame — and Starting a New Chapter: We 'Always Have Each Other'
man fighting bear
Doorbell Camera Captures Florida Man Fighting Off Bear on Porch to Protect His Dogs
Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Bria Mancuso gives birth
'Unpolished' 's Bria Mancuso and Husband Matt Welcome Daughter BellaMia: 'She's Here!'
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Getting Leg Amputated
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'
Police Officers Take 5-year-old to School to Honor Her Father Who Died on Duty. https://www.facebook.com/watch/? v=2464793306996874. La Vergne Police Department
Police Officers Take a 5-Year-Old Child to Kindergarten to Honor Her Father Who Died on Duty
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million
Oleksandra Zubal
Ukrainian Oleksandra Zubal Shares the Story Behind Viral Photo with Her Daughter amid Russian Invasion
Kevin Bacon with goats
Celebrities Who Keep Farm Animals