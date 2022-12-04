Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!

A video that captures a mom jumping into action after a raccoon attacks her 5-year-old daughter outside their house has gone viral.

Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, posted a video of the incident filmed by a surveillance camera Friday morning on her Facebook, which shows her daughter Rylee screaming after a raccoon latches onto her legs while she is standing on their home's front porch.

In an attempt to rid the animal from her body, Rylee tries to shake it off of her legs while screaming, before MacNamara rushes to the door and grabs the raccoon by the neck.

MacNamara then tells Rylee to "go inside" the house, before she swings the raccoon towards their front garden and quickly runs into the family's house and closes the front door.

The animal can be seen walking to the side of the house after being thrown to the ground.

In the Facebook post, Logan explained she shared the video as requested by her daughter to "show everyone what the racoon [sic] did."

"We are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon [sic] attack," she continued, then adding of her young daughter: "I can't tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!"

Raccoons are common throughout Connecticut, according to the state's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The organization added that the presence of the animals comes about as a result of the expansion of the human population in the area, which provides easy access to food sources including garbage, gardens and bird feeders.

Geoff Krukar, a wildlife biologist for DEEP, praised the mother's action in a statement to FOX 61. He also claimed that the raccoon in the video appears to be sick.

"The mother behaved in a way that was very heroic. I think she did everything correctly by avoiding getting bit and warning the neighbor to stay back and getting the child to safety," Krukar said. "If they see a raccoon that is acting abnormally, that could be frothing at the mouth, pursuing them, getting in close proximity, they should definitely report that to the authorities."

The outlet also reported that the raccoon has not yet been captured, citing the Ashford Animal Control.