There’s a new cuddle toy out there for kids who, for whatever reason, can’t have a pet (a sad reality that we can’t even imagine!). Part of the FurReal Friends collection from Hasbro, Lulu My Cuddlin’ Kitty ($54.99) purrs, blinks and turns over “just like a ‘real’ kitty cat,” according to the press materials. Check out our video of Lulu in action – complete with tummy rub! – and tell us what you think of the toy in our poll!