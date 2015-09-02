VIDEO: I Am Marmot, Hear Me Roar

It looks like Dave the Marmot just saw Braveheart for the first time. For those unfamiliar, marmots are large ground squirrels who live in mountainous areas all around the world. And Braveheart is a film about the First War of Scottish Independence, directed by and starring Mel Gibson.

Now that we are all caught up, let’s get back to the clip, where our marmot friend is preparing to launch into the film’s rousing pre-battle speech. The dramatic rodent stands up on his muscular haunches, puffs up his hairy chest and bellows into the crisp air surrounding Canada’s Blacktop Mountain:

“Aye, fight and you may die. Run and you’ll live — at least a while. And dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!”

Unfortunately, all that human ears can detect is a faint, high pitched squealing akin to the noise a five-year-old girl makes the first time she sees a pony, or perhaps the sound of air being released from a poorly tied balloon.

Oh mighty marmot, next time, let your actions speak for you.