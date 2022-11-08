Video Game Console Made for Dogs Could Help Pet Parents Detect Canine Dementia Early

Joipaw has created a tracker and video game console for dogs designed to detect canine health and behavior issues before they become serious

By People Staff
Published on November 8, 2022 04:03 PM

A company is fighting dog dementia — through video games.

Joipaw told SWNS that it created a tracker that can measure canine health and includes a video game console that provides data on a pet's state of mind.

Joipaw is the brainchild of Dersim Avdar and Marco Jenny. The creators said they started the company to help alert pet owners to abnormal dog behaviors.

Dogs wear the Joipaw tracker on their collar, which allows the gadget to track the canine's activities — steps, time spent resting, playing, walking — and sends the data to an app.

The Joipaw tracker also comes with a console loaded with games — including a version of whack-a-mole made for pups — crafted to stimulate the canine mind.

Pet parents can check on their pooches' health status, based on data from the tracker and console, on the Joipaw app, which also offers warnings when anything out of the ordinary is detected — like the early signs of canine dementia or joint issues.

A company are fighting dog dementia - through video games. Joipaw say they have created an Apple Health-style tracker that can measure canine health. It includes an interactive whack-a-mole-style game that provides data on the pet's state of mind. Joipaw is the brainchild of Dersim Avdar and Marco Jenny, who say the aim is to alert owners if any abnormal behaviour is detected. Dogs wear the tracker on their collar and it sends data on their activities to the app, e.g. steps, time spent resting, playing, walking. They also play games on the console and receive treats when they’re successful.
Joipaw/SWNS

"Imagine being informed early if your dog is showing signs of joint issues or dog dementia, signs that a human will have a hard time noticing quickly, but that can be sent to your vet to improve diagnostics and treatments," Joipaw shared in a statement about their products.

"Our company offers a holistic approach to preventative dog health care. We combine both cognitive and physical stimulation in the form of a dog-tailored console, a wearable, and a software platform that allows you to track your dog's health indicators."

Joipaw/SWNS

Joipaw added that their approach is based on years of experience in both software and hardware mixed with decades of research into dog cognition and animal-computer interaction.

"Beyond the entertainment side, our goal with this venture is to help dogs live healthier lives through enrichment and bonding with their owners, and we also want to show the world how intelligent dogs are because we humans tend to empathize and take better care of others when we realize they're closer to us than we think," Avdar told SWNS.

