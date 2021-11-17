The incident startled pastors, who initially thought the church had been broken into after seeing the shattered glass

VIDEO: 10-Point Buck Seeks Shelter in Michigan Church on First Day of Hunting Season

A deer seeking sanctuary came to the right place — at least temporarily.

On Monday morning, a 10-point buck smashed into a window at Grace Sturgis church in Sturgis, Michigan.

The incident startled pastors, who initially thought the nondenominational church had been broken into after arriving to see shattered glass on the ground.

"I was just shocked by how high he could jump," said Pastor Amanda Eicher, per the Washington Post.

In an interesting twist, the incident happened to take place on the first day of firearm hunting season in Michigan.

A 48-second Facebook video that has gone viral shows the deer climbing up to the second-floor balcony of the church after entering the premises.

In the video, Eicher can be heard yelling, "Oh my word! Oh my word! What is happening?" while another person tries to coax the animal down.

The deer eventually comes back downstairs and then makes its way out of the church, jumping through the same window it used to get inside.

Breaking through the shattered glass caused the deer to bleed and leave bloodstains on the church's carpet, according to MLive.

Despite the damage to both the deer and the church, Eicher sees an upside, two days later.

"We all need reasons to laugh, especially with the hard seasons from the past two years," she told MLive. "I am glad we could provide some laughs."

In another Facebook post, church staff shared what it was like to experience the unlikely encounter at the start of firearm hunting season.