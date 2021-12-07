U.K. Canines Dress in Victorian Christmas-Inspired Outfits to Compete in Furbabies Dog Pageant

The Furbabies Dog Pageant is a themed canine costume competition for U.K. pups started in 2019

Landing somewhere in between Toddlers & Tiaras and the Westminster Dog Show is the Furbabies Dog Pageant.

According to The Guardian, the Furbabies Dog Pageant recently occurred at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds, England.

The theme for the 2021 pup-packed event, which invites dog owners from all over the U.K. to show off their costumed canine, was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, PA news agency reported.

Pooches who received the brief arrived at the event donning ornate outfits inspired by the holiday season and the Victorian era. Overall, around 90 dogs competed in the pageant — ranging in size from tiny Chihuahuas to towering Afghan hounds — an impressive showing for the event's third year.

dog pageant Credit: Danny Lawson/Getty

All of the canine contestants at the pageant must dress for the theme and strut their ensemble in front of the event's judges.

"They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit," Philip Hodgkins, the pageant's director, told PA.

dog pageant Credit: Danny Lawson/Getty

dog pageant Credit: Danny Lawson/Getty

Thanks to her poise and elaborate red and white, frill-covered costume, Mia the cocker spaniel won first place in the pageant's Queen Bell category. Other outfit choices at the event included a beagle dressed as a chimney sweep and Maltese in a blue ball gown.