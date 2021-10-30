Victoria Justice Announces the Death of Her Dog Sophie on the Pup's 13th Birthday: 'One of a Kind'

Victoria Justice is mourning the loss of a furry friend.

The Nickelodeon alum, 28, announced the death of her beloved dog Sophie on Friday, which was the pup's 13th birthday. "Hi guys, so I have some sad news to share," Justice started in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She recently found out Sophie was sick while she was away filming in Australia and her family was looking after the dog. "Anyway, I was holding out hope and had gotten an update that she had been at the vet & was actually doing better," she added. "But unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse & we lost our beautiful Sophie girl.

"I found this out right before a day of filming (my fam wanted to wait to tell me but I happened to see a text)," Justice wrote. "Anyway, as you can imagine, I was pretty devastated. I've had Sophie for 13 years & knowing that I couldn't be with her and hug & kiss her during her last moments was awful. But, she's no longer in pain & that gives me peace. But on a more positive note, this dog was SO loved!!

"She had a bold, sassy, independent & outspoken personality. If anyone came to our door & didn't give her the proper attention she deserved, she would let you know. Today's actually Sammy & Sophie's birthday, so I felt today would be the best day to post about it. To celebrate the most amazing 13 years I got to have with her. We got Sammy & Sophie together (they're brother & sister) when I was 15 & I was so incredibly happy. She truly was one of a kind," she added.

Justice posted photos and videos of her time with Sophie, from back when she was a puppy. "So here's a little slide of her & I over the years. From the beginning to the end," she wrote.

"I still think about her every day & she will always live on in my heart and memory. My Sophie girl I love you dearly & I can't wait to give you more kisses someday. RIP my sweet angel. 10/28/08- 9/7/21," Justice concluded.

Justice's comments were flooded with love and support from friends and fans. Former Victorious costar Daniella Monet wrote: "I'm so sorry Vic, sending you so much love!!!"

The actress is clearly an animal lover, having shared several photos of her cuddling with Australian wildlife while she was Down Under. In one series of snaps, she spent time with a koala, captioning the post "Koala-ty content. 🐨🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another photo, Justice posed next to a dingo. In the carousel of photos, she also hugged a horse and snapped a picture of a sheep.

"From hanging out with a dingo, to horses, to sheep and so many other animals, I truly had the time of my life. 🐑," she wrote of her time spent in the country. "Not to mention the beautiful landscapes, waterfalls and trees that will just take your breath away. 🥰."

In part two of her "love letter," Justice shared a photo of a marmoset perching on her head.