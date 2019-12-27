Victoria and David Beckham Gift Children Adorable 'New Family Member' Puppy for Christmas 

The Beckham family is expanding!

Welcoming their newest fur baby into the family, David Beckham, 44, and his wife Victoria, 45, surprised their children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, with a dog for Christmas.

On Thursday, the couple shared adorable photos of their new dog Sage on their Instagram stories. The family are parents to other pets as well, including dogs Fig and Olive.

“Little Sage being welcomed to the family this Christmas morning 🎅🏼,” David wrote on the sweet picture of his daughter Harper giving smooches to their new puppy. The puppy even appears to be smiling as he receives love from his new companion.

“Whatcha looking at 🤨 Sage,” the proud papa wrote in another photo he shared on his Instagram story.

This time, little Sage is pictured basking in the grass as he enjoys some December sunshine snuggled up with what appears to be a tennis ball.

Victoria posted cuddly snaps from Sage’s surprise arrival on her Instagram story as well.

Sharing a picture of her eldest son Brooklyn posing with Sage in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree and festive decorations, she wrote, “New family member” on the photo and continued with “Sage Beckham X.”

Brooklyn posted photos of their furry addition on his Instagram story as well. Cozying up with the family’s new dog on a couch, he shared a photo of Sage lying next to him while resting his head on Brooklyn’s leg.

Cradling their new dog wasn’t the only holiday fun the Beckhams enjoyed. The Beckham brothers, joined by their dad, wore matching holiday pajama sets complete with red pinstripe pants and white T-shirts with their names written on them on Christmas.

“Merry Christmas’s from the Beckham boys ❤️,” Brooklyn captioned a photo of himself posing with his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz.

Victoria also shared a photo of her husband and their children’s matching outfit get up.

The proud mom and wife announced last week that longtime friends Eva Longoria, 44, and Marc Anthony, 51, are the godparents to her youngest children Cruz and Harper.

The news came when the proud mom shared photos from her children’s joint baptism ceremony on Saturday.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents 🙏🏻,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

“We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses,” she continued.

In his own photo supporting his children, David wrote “Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion.. Looking as beautiful and as handsome as ever.. We love you HarperSeven and @cruzbeckham ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham♥️♥️♥️”