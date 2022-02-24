Victhy Cat Nail Caps come in a variety of pretty colors that make it look like your cat got a mani-pedi even though the main purpose is to prevent scratching. The 140-piece pack includes 14 sets of claw covers for just $10, and since they can stay on for up to six weeks, you'll have enough to last for almost the entire year. The caps cover just the nail, which means your cat can still stretch and use its claws for play without harming you or your furniture. Plus, they're available in sizes XS–L, and are suitable for kittens less than 6 months up through adults and larger breeds.