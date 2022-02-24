Shoppers Say These Claw Caps for Cats Are Saving Their Furniture, and They Cost Just $10 on Amazon
No matter your cat's age, it's a feline's natural instinct to scratch. They often do so to stretch their muscles, and they use their claws during play or as a defense mechanism in the wild. Although the United States hasn't put a ban on the practice of declawing cats like several other countries, New York state and some major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver have.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) wrote that it "discourages declawing of domestic cats as an elective procedure" in its updated policy from February 2020, which states that the practice should only be used if necessary to treat tumors or chronic infections. But don't worry, there are plenty of other humane alternatives that don't require a vet visit at all — including nail caps that can stay on for up to six weeks at a time.
Victhy Cat Nail Caps come in a variety of pretty colors that make it look like your cat got a mani-pedi even though the main purpose is to prevent scratching. The 140-piece pack includes 14 sets of claw covers for just $10, and since they can stay on for up to six weeks, you'll have enough to last for almost the entire year. The caps cover just the nail, which means your cat can still stretch and use its claws for play without harming you or your furniture. Plus, they're available in sizes XS–L, and are suitable for kittens less than 6 months up through adults and larger breeds.
Buy It! Victhy 140-Piece Cat Nail Caps, $9.99; amazon.com
The handy alternative has more than 4,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who said the caps have been a "lifesaver" for their furniture. One review added that they were easy to apply and their cat didn't even notice that they were there.
It's recommended that someone help you apply the claw caps, especially if it's your first time. Start by trimming your cat's nails just enough so that the cap fits nicely overtop. Then, put a small drop of the provided nail glue into each cap, slide it on, and wait until it's half dry. Press gently on their paw to extend the nail until the glue dries fully, and then you can move on to the rest. Cats typically only use their front claws for scratching and playing, so you can skip the back paws.
Forego the declawing procedure and opt for a more humane and affordable alternative. These cat nail caps ensure your cat can still engage in natural behavior without ruining your furniture or causing injury. And for just $10 a pack, it's worth a try.
