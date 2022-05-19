"I was afraid I was going to lose my dog. I actually had to start breathing mouth to muzzle on the way to the veterinary clinic," the dog's owner, a veteran with disabilities, said

Alabama Veteran Says His Support Dog Was Attacked with an Arrow: 'He Was Hardly Breathing'

A veteran with disabilities said it was a "miracle" that his support dog survived after an arrow impaled the canine in Oak Grove, Alabama.

On Monday, Billy Morris discovered that his four-year-old Great Pyrenees named Cotton had an arrow stabbed in his side after the veteran noticed the dog walking slowly and decided to check on the pet, according to WBRC.

Morris told the news station that he saw "an object sticking out of his [dog's] side."

"He was hardly breathing," he shared. "He actually laid down at my feet, and in that moment, I knew he was in serious trouble."

The veteran jumped into action to save his beloved pet.

"My [military] training just sorta kicked in and I grabbed the saran wrap, come back outside," he told WVTM. "I could hear the air escaping from his lungs, and I slowly removed that arrow."

Morris then wrapped the wound and rushed Cotton to the vet for treatment.

"I was afraid I was going to lose my dog. I actually had to start breathing mouth to muzzle on the way to the veterinary clinic," Morris shared with WBRC. "He was less than 20% breathing capacity. I was practically breathing for him."

Morris said Cotton had two collapsed lungs from the arrow. Cotton is now on the mend but the vet is waiting for Cotton to eat on his own before releasing him, according to WVTM.

Morris is grateful that his dog didn't sustain more serious injuries from the arrow hit.

"It's a miracle. It narrowly missed his heart, didn't hit any major arteries or major veins," he told WVTM of the arrow he found in the dog.

Morris believes Cotton's arrow injury was intentional and that some attacked the dog while the pet was roaming the neighborhood.

The animal cruelty division of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.

Morris opened up about the bond he shares with Cotton and the importance of emotional support and service animals.

"He's real special to me. He helps calm me," he revealed to WVTM. "That's what a lot of people don't realize about service dogs, or about these support animals, sometimes, as a veteran, as someone who has experienced trauma on multiple occasions, it's not like we wish to turn to another individual to talk about our problems."