Vet Warns Bread Dough Is 'Dangerous' to Pets After Thanksgiving Rolls Sicken Golden Retriever

Last Thanksgiving, Pippa the golden retriever ate several unbaked bread rolls left on the kitchen counter, a decision that sent her to "dog ER," according to the canine's owner

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 02:01 PM
Pippa the golden retriever, bread rolls
Photo: Courtesy Rebecca Collins ; Getty

Pet Poison Helpline wants to make the holidays drama-free for pet owners.

To help achieve this goal, the 24/7 animal poison control center is sharing warnings about popular holiday food items that pet owners might not know are toxic to cats and dogs.

In a November release, Pet Poison Helpline highlighted the dangers of unbaked dough through the story of Pippa. Pippa is a golden retriever from Knoxville, Tennessee, who is beloved by her family for her playful personality.

Unfortunately, the dog's natural curiosity and excitement can lead to her sniffing out food items in the trash and on counters. Last Thanksgiving, Pippa's nose directed her to a tray of unbaked bread rolls left on a kitchen counter to rise.

"I had left a dozen unbaked bread rolls on the kitchen counter to rise, covering them with a towel," Rebecca Collins, Pippa's pet parent, shared in a statement. "When I went to put them in the oven, I found that half of them were gone. I knew I didn't eat them, but it took me a while to figure out what happened. It didn't occur to me Pippa would be interested in bread dough."

Collins began to suspect Pippa ate the rolls when she started to act strangely during her family's Thanksgiving celebrations.

"I noticed that Pippa was acting sleepy, which is very unusual for her. Normally, she's running around when company is over. Once I figured out that she must have eaten the rolls, I called Pet Poison Helpline. We discussed what and how much Pippa had eaten, and they instructed me to take her to the veterinary hospital."

Pippa's family learned from Pet Poison Helpline that unbaked bread dough containing yeast is "dangerous" for cats and dogs to consume.

"Unbaked bread dough that contains yeast can be dangerous when ingested by dogs and cats," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, said. "When ingested, the unbaked bread dough expands in the warm, moist environment of the stomach and releases carbon dioxide gas, which can result in a bloated or distended stomach. The carbon dioxide gas is what makes bread rise. Although it is less common, this can progress to twisting of the stomach, also known as gastric-dilatation volvulus (GDV) or bloat. Signs of bloat or GDV include vomiting, non-productive retching, a distended stomach, an elevated heart rate, weakness, collapse, and death."

"Potentially even more concerning, when the yeast use sugars in the unbaked dough (a process called fermentation), they produce ethanol. Ethanol from the fermenting yeast is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and results in alcohol poisoning. Ingestion of alcohol can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature. Severely intoxicated animals can potentially experience seizures and respiratory failure," the veterinarian added.

After speaking with Pet Poison Helpline, Collins took to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center of Knoxville. Pippa arrived at the animal hospital with an elevated heart rate and a severely distended stomach.

RELATED VIDEO: Camera Catches Clever Golden Retriever Opening Door for Firefighter Locked Out of Office

Veterinarians placed the golden retriever on IV fluids, gave her cold water to help counteract the rising process, and then waited to see if the dough would pass naturally. Thankfully, it did. If Pippa had not passed the blockage, she likely would've required surgery.

"Luckily, it didn't come to surgery," Collins said. "It was a very expensive Thanksgiving Day at the dog ER, but she's back to full health now."

Related Articles
dogs poisoned by onion powder
Dog Owner Warns About the Dangers of Onion Powder After Pet Almost Dies from Eating Seasoning
dog in snow
Dogs Can Get Hypothermia Too! Expert Tips on How to Keep Pets Safe and Warm During the Winter
golden retriever helps firefighter
Camera Catches Clever Golden Retriever Opening Door for Firefighter Locked Out of Office
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Golden Retreiver on a roof
Golden Retriever Loves Greeting Neighbors from the Roof of Texas Home: 'Never Met a Stranger'
James Middleton Introduces New Puppy — See the First New Pic of the Dog Pack of 7!
James Middleton Adds Golden Retriever Puppy to His Dog Pack — and She Shares a Name with a Royal!
Golden Retrievers in China
Golden Retrievers, Frenchies, and Pugs Saved from Dog Meat Trade Ready for Adoption in the U.S.
Golden Retriever Missing for Month Found by Colorado Sherff's Office Using Drone
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
elijah-6
Pets of the Year: The Most Amazing Rescues, Hilarious Animals and Wild Stories of 2019
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Kaley Cuoco
The Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2020
James Middleton poses for a photograph with his dogs Inka, Luna, Ella and Mabel at a launch event for this year's Crufts and Friends for Life in Green Park, London.
James Middleton's Dog Welcomes a Litter of Golden Retriever Puppies: 'The Most Amazing Mother'
Alaska Dog Returns Home
Missing Blind Golden Retriever Returns Home After Three Weeks in the Alaskan Wilderness
13-year-old Golden Retriever who was rescued from a drain pipe
New York State Trooper Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Save Senior Golden Retriever
Golden Retrievers
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Gathered in Golden, Colorado to Celebrate Golden Retriever Day