Vet Tech Knits Headband with Floppy Ears to Help Earless Pit Bull Mix Feel Good and Find a Home

Willy Wonka is ready for something sweet.

According to the Sacramento SPCA, the 75-lb. pit bull/bulldog mix arrived at the shelter on Jan. 14 after a dog attack.

Unfortunately, the attack severely affected both of Willy Wonka's ears, resulting in their amputation. Not wanting the canine to feel left out among the shelter's eared dogs, the Sacramento SPCA's staff decided to do something extra for the pet.

"One of the veterinary technicians involved in his care took the time to knit him a NEW pair of ears so he wouldn't feel too out of place. Can you say adorable?" Sacramento SPCA shared in Willy Wonka's adoption profile.

The shelter showed Willy Wonka modeling the tech's finished product on Facebook. In the social media photos, the dog wears a knitted purple headband with white and pink ears that match his coat.

"Our favorite part is that the ears flop around just like real ones!" the shelter commented on the post.

While the Facebook post of Willy Wonka wearing his headband has received thousands of interactions, the dog is still searching for his forever home. The Sacramento SPCA is confident that resilient Willy Wonka will charm an adopter soon.

"Despite Willy's ruff start, his personality shines through, and he's happy to see everyone he meets! (He even seems to still enjoy the company of dogs, which we are thrilled about!)," the organization shared on the pup's adoption profile.

Sacramento SPCA/Facebook

According to the Sacramento SPCA, Willy Wonka is a "couch potato" who has experience living with kids. The shelter believes the canine could also enjoy a home with cats or other dogs, but since Willy Wonka hasn't lived with other animals before, he would need a slow introduction to other pets.

If you think you are Willy Wonka's golden ticket out of the shelter and into a loving home, visit the Sacramento SPCA's dog adoption page to learn more.