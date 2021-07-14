7 Cooling Items to Prevent Your Dog from Overheating, According to a Vet

Since their fur can act as an insulator, most long-haired breeds adapt to the hot weather better than you'd think; it's breeds with squished faces, like French bulldogs and pugs, that concern Dr. Satchu more. Regardless, she said it's important for all pet owners to carry water with them when heading out so their pets have access to a drink whenever they need it. You could carry a foldable water bowl to pour into from your own bottle, but Amazon reviewers swear by PetFusion's insulated water bottle that keeps contents chilled for hours. It comes with a dispenser that your dog can easily sip from — a reviewer said it's the "HydroFlask your dog needs."