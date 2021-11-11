London's Thames River, Once 'Biologically Dead,' Is Now Home to Venomous Sharks, Report Finds

A report from the Zoological Society of London revealed that the Thames river — which was previously declared "biologically dead" — is home to over 115 species of fish

Despite being considered "biologically dead" in the 1960s, London's Thames river is now home to dozens of species.

On Wednesday, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) released a report revealing that the 215-mile river currently supports over 115 species of fish and 92 species of birds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This report has enabled us to really look at how far the Thames has come on its journey to recovery since it was declared biologically dead, and in some cases, set baselines to build from in the future," ZSL said in a release.

Along with eels and sea horses, the river is also home to venomous sharks.

Spurdogs are slender sharks named after the venomous spines found in front of their dorsal fins that are used on predators, according to Wildlife Trusts. If a spurdog injects its venom into a human it can cause severe swelling and pain. The sharks have long been vulnerable to extinction due to overfishing.

Other species, like the starry smooth-hound and tope sharks, were also found in the Thames river.

The spurdog, mud shark, spiny or piked dogfish Credit: Getty

The ZSL said climate change and pollution could impact the Thames' current wildlife. The organization warned in its release that changes in sea levels could alter the ecosystem and ruin water quality.

"As water temperature and sea levels continue to rise above historic baselines, the estuary's wildlife will be particularly impacted, through changes to species' lifecycles and ranges," the release said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alison Debney, the ZSL's conservation programme lead for wetland ecosystem recovery, explained that the ZSL is currently working on solutions to continually improve the conditions of the river, not only for the waterway's wildlife but for the London community, which relies on the Thames river for drinking water, food, and protection from coastal flooding.