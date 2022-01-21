This Automatic Fountain Is the Secret to Getting Cats to Drink More Water, According to Reviews

The Veken automatic cat water fountain holds up to 2.5 liters and provides a constant flow of filtered water . The fountain comes with three replaceable filters which should be changed every two weeks, along with routinely wiping out the dish itself with soap and hot water. It also includes a silicone mat to place underneath to catch any spills. It's currently on sale at Amazon for just $23 and is backed by more than 38,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, some even saying the improved water source helped their senior cat's mood and alertness.