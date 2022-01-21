This Automatic Fountain Is the Secret to Getting Cats to Drink More Water, According to Reviews
Cat owners know it's hard to track how much water your pet drinks throughout the day — especially in a multi-cat household. According to Daily Paws, a 10-pound cat should drink roughly 9 ounces of water per day to stay properly hydrated. The tricky part is getting picky felines to drink the recommended amount. Some prefer traditional water bowls while others will only sip soft, running water. If you find that your cat's water bowl is usually full, it might be time to try a new device like an automatic water fountain.
The Veken automatic cat water fountain holds up to 2.5 liters and provides a constant flow of filtered water . The fountain comes with three replaceable filters which should be changed every two weeks, along with routinely wiping out the dish itself with soap and hot water. It also includes a silicone mat to place underneath to catch any spills. It's currently on sale at Amazon for just $23 and is backed by more than 38,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, some even saying the improved water source helped their senior cat's mood and alertness.
Buy It! Veken Automatic Cat Water Fountain, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Order now and the flower fountain can arrive in as little as two days so your cat can start using it right away. Choose between three flow designs to keep your cat interested including waterfall, bubble, and gentle fountain. And don't worry — it's ultra quiet and won't scare skittish cats.
"Purchased so my male cat would drink more water to help keep urinary issues at bay and it already is helping him drink more," wrote one five-star reviewer. "[The] fountain is very quiet, actually peaceful with the soft sound of bubbling water. I like that it came with three filters also and holds a lot of water. So far, very pleased. Would recommend [it] to anyone shopping for a pet fountain."
This cat fountain is only on sale for a limited time and right now Amazon is offering an additional $5 off coupon making it cost less than $25. Don't wait to add it to your cart before the deal ends or it sells out.
