On Sunday, the NCIS: Hawai'i star announced on Instagram that her beloved 15-year-old pet Wookie died recently

Vanessa Lachey Mourns the Death of Senior Dog: 'All the Doggies in Heaven Get to Have You'

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the death of her family dog.

On Sunday, the NCIS: Hawai'i star announced on Instagram that her beloved 15-year-old dog Wookie died recently.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a photo of her pup playing outdoors, Lachey, 41, captioned the heartbreaking post: "💔 My Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family. You taught me more than you will ever know."

She added, "The last 15 years have been the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you. Everyone Loved you, Mr. Wookerson. Now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you. We Love You & will miss you. ❤️🐾"

Lachey's famous followers offered their heartfelt sympathies. Carrie Ann Inaba commented, "I'm so sorry…. 💔So much love to you all… he will be surrounded by so much love in Doggie heaven… ❤️," while Kerry Washington wrote, "Sending you all love and condolences." Nikki Bella shared, "Aww so sorry Vanessa ❤️🙏🏼"

In August, the proud dog mom celebrated National Dog Day on Instagram with a pair of photos featuring her two dogs — Wookie and Dasher. The first picture featured Lachey cradling her Yorkipoo, while the second snap revealed a close-up of pup Dasher, with Wookie in the background.

She playfully captioned the shots, "Wookie's expectations vs. Wookie's "new" reality. We Love you, Buddy! And you'll ALWAYS be our firstborn! Happy #NationalDogDay 🐾❤️ #Wookie #Dasher"

During a 2018 episode of TODAY's "My Pet Tale," the mom of three admitted she considers Wookie her "firstborn."

"He's the oldest guy, and honestly, a lot of times, he's the most high maintenance. He's picky with his food. He's the loudest. He needs the most attention. But, hey, that's what comes with being the oldest," Lachey said at the time.