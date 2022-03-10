Vanessa Bryant introduced her family's new black German Shepherd on Instagram Wednesday

Vanessa Bryant Introduces New German Shepherd Loki After Death of Dog Crucio: 'My Girls Are Happy'

Vanessa Bryant Introduces New German Shepard Loki After Death of Dog Crucio

Vanessa Bryant Introduces New German Shepard Loki After Death of Dog Crucio

The Bryants have welcomed a furry new addition into their family!

Shortly after the death of their beloved dog Crucio last month, Vanessa Bryant revealed on Instagram Wednesday evening that she and her daughters are the proud owners of a new pet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Named Loki, the black German Shepherd was introduced in a series of posts on the social media platform.

"My girls are happy. ❤️ Big Boy~ Loki 🐕 #GermanShepard," Vanessa, 39, wrote alongside the first snapshot, featuring herself and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri happily posing beside their new pup — who also flashed a wide smile.

In another post, Natalia, 19, hugged Loki as Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, posed nearby. (Vanessa is also mom to late daughter Gianna, whom she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Last month, Vanessa announced the news of Crucio's death on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photographs of her late canine companion.

"We love you, Crucio," Vanessa began the caption of her tribute post to the black Labrador Retriever. "Thank you for everything sweet boy."

"Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#GoodBoy" and "#RestEasy."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In June 2020, Vanessa announced that her family added another pet to their pack — a dog named Bobby.

"Love seeing my girls smile," the proud mom wrote alongside an image of Natalia holding the gray French bulldog.