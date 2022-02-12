"We're going to miss you," Vanessa Bryant wrote alongside a series of shots of her family's late canine companion

Vanessa Bryant Announces Death of Beloved Family Dog Crucio: 'Thank You for Everything Sweet Boy'

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her beloved family dog, Crucio.

On Friday evening, Bryant, 39, announced the news of Crucio's death in an Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photographs of her late canine companion.

"We love you, Crucio," Bryant began the caption of her tribute post. "Thank you for everything sweet boy."

"Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#GoodBoy" and "#RestEasy."

In the comments section, the mother of four and wife of the late Kobe Bryant received an outpouring of support from some of her famous friends.

"So sorry Vanessa ❤️ we all love you ❤️❤️🙏🙏💔💔," wrote Kris Jenner as Lily Collins said, "We're sending you so so much love ❤️."

Last month, Vanessa shared a heartwarming video of time spent with Crucio amid an emotional moment. In the clip, Vanessa can be seen lying in bed with her pet as tears roll down her face.

As she plants a kiss on the dog's head, Crucio then licks Vanessa's face, before she smooches him one more time. "🐶❤️Crucio (always tries to lick my tears). ❤️," she captioned the clip.

In June 2020, months after Vanessa lost husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others, she revealed that her family had welcomed another dog into their brood.

In addition to late daughter Gianna, Vanessa is also mom to Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 — all of whom she shared with Kobe.