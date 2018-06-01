Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Says Goodbye to Dog Queen Zoe: 'You Were So Loved'

Vanderpump Rules lost one of its many adorable canine cast members.

Stassi Schroeder announced on Instagram Thursday that her dog, Queen Zoe, recently died.

The reality star posted several photos of the small, fluffy dog, including a shot of her on the show, as part of her goodbye. Schroeder also wrote a message to the departed dog.

“Rest now my baby, you were so loved. You will always be our OG. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you again,” reads the Instagram post.

In the same post Schroeder shares that Queen Zoe died surrounded by “so much love, cuddles, her favorite deli turkey and cheeseburgers.”

Queen Zoe is survived by Schroeder’s other dog, Luda, and her boyfriend’s dog, Refund.

According to BravoTV, Schroeder started caring for Queen Zoe while she was dating ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor. Taylor’s parents were giving the dog away, and the then-couple decided to take the canine in. Schroeder kept Queen Zoe after her split from Taylor.