Vancouver Aquarium Rescues 'Orphaned' Otter Pup, Found 'Hypothermic and Hypoglycemic'

The little pup, named Joey, was found near Kyuquot and flown to Vancouver for care

The Vancouver Aquarium has a new rescue to look after.

On Monday, the Canadian facility announced that they had brought in an "orphaned" otter pup for treatment.

"Everyone stay calm while we introduce you to our newest @marinemammalrescue patient, Joey," they wrote on Twitter, sharing a few photos of the pup.

"He was discovered orphaned, hypothermic and hypoglycemic near Kyuquot," the aquarium explained. "He was flown into Vancouver Friday morning and is now stabilizing, resting and feeding well under 24/7 care."

The Vancouver Aquarium further explained Joey's rescue on their website.

"Joey is a male sea otter pup believed to be just 10 days old when he was rescued," they wrote. "He was discovered near Kyuquot after a concerned member of the public heard him vocalizing overnight on July 2 and discovered a deceased adult sea otter in the area, presumed to be his mother, the next morning."

The aquarium's goal is to rehabilitate the baby otter before he's ready to be released back into the wild, and they are asking for donations to help with his care.

"Rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals like a highly labour-intensive process. As this pup requires 24-hour care in order to survive, we need your help now more than ever," they write on the donation landing site.

Anyone who donates to help with Joey's care is "symbolically adopting" the pup, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

"We are cheering you on Joey! You got this little guy ❤️," someone commented on the site after donating.