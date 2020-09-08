Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have a Vampire Diaries Reunion — with Puppies!

Elena and Stefan are together again!

On Monday, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who starred in The Vampire Diaries as love interests Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, respectively, reunited in a sweet snap on Dobrev's Instagram, joined by Wesley's wife, Ines de Ramon, and their dogs.

"Hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks. #PuppyPlayDate," Dobrev, 31, captioned the epic selfie.

The actress then commented on her own post, jokingly writing, "a Dobrev and Do(g)brev Wesley sandwich."

"Poor Greggy in this photo," Wesley, 38, wrote on his former costar's post, referring to he and de Ramon's adorable pup.

"Smooshy greggy," Dobrev wrote back with a smiley face emoji.

Although the stars have remained good friends since The Vampire Diaries wrapped, Dobrev revealed in an interview in June 2019 that she initially wasn't too fond of Wesley when they met on the beloved CW series.

"Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” Dobrev said on the Directionally Challenged podcast hosted by her and Wesley’s fellow TVD alums Candice King and Kayla Ewell.

Image zoom Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries

“I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry," she recalled. "And we despised each other so much, that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.”

However, Dobrev went on to clarify that out of the entire The Vampire Diaries cast, she is probably closest with Wesley today.

"Maybe we had a moment where we actually connected, and he looked at me and he was like, ‘10 years from now, when we’re not on this show, you’re gonna really miss me. You’re gonna miss these times; you’re look back, and this is gonna be the good old days. We'll appreciate each other in 10 years,’ ” Dobrev recalled Wesley telling her.

Image zoom Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev Nina Dobrev/Instagram

“He was so f— right,” she added “We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest. We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”