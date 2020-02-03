Over 25 Percent of Americans Want to Celebrate Valentine's Day with Their Pet, Survey Says

Skip the drama, up charges and useless teddy bears of Valentine’s Day, by spending the heart-filled holiday with a four-legged date. You won’t be alone.

According to a new survey by OnePoll in conjunction with online retailer Zulily, 28 percent of the 2,000 Americans polled plan to spend their Valentine’s Day celebrating with their pet.

And even though pets aren’t active partakers in capitalism, that doesn’t mean their exempt from gifts. Out of those surveyed, 39.5 percent of men and 31.76 percent of women plan to spoil their pet on Valentine’s Day, with 33 percent of the total survey participants contemplating calling in sick to work on Feb. 14 to ensure their pets get plenty of attention and affection.

Many of those opting to spend Valentine’s Day with a classic human date are still thinking of their pets on the romantic holiday: 34.7 percent of those surveyed said that they would like their V-Day gift to be something their pet can enjoy too.

Whether someone is spending their Valentine’s Day with a dog or a dude, a furry friend or a human family member, for a lot of romantics, according to this new survey, the reason for celebrating is simply about love.

The Zulily and OnePoll survey found that 59 percent of participants celebrate Valentine’s Day so they have another opportunity to show their partner, pet, or kid how much they appreciate them.