Now You and Your Dog Can Spend Valentine's Day — or Any Day — in Matching Pink Pajamas

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic having an effect on all holidays, there is no better time to spend Valentine's Day at home with the one who truly loves you most — your pet.

To make this dream Valentine's Day even sweeter, Pretty Little Things is offering two different matching pink pajama sets for animal lovers and their furry friends.

You and your pet can now marathon Survivor's 40 seasons in coordinated comfort. The first pink offering from Pretty Little Things is a bold unicorn print that comes in a hooded onesie for humans and a hoodie for pets. Both of the matching creations are on sale with the onesie currently priced at $27 and the pet hoodie selling for $13.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy PrettyLittleThing

For those celebrating Valentine's Day in a warmer climate that isn't ideal for long-sleeved onesies, Pretty Little Things is also offering a monogrammed pink pajama shorts set for humans that can be paired with a matching pet hoodie. These products are also on sale, with the human PJs currently priced at $19 and the pet hoodie priced at $13. The pet apparel is available in sizes small, medium, and large, while the human pajamas are offered in sizes 0-12.