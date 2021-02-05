10 Adorable Gifts to Get Your Loving Pet for Valentine's Day

Don't forget to get a special treat for the most loyal valentine in your life

By Kelli Bender
February 05, 2021 03:52 PM
Hooked Up

Credit: Courtesy Sassy Woof

Show your #1 Valentine that you woof them very much with a totally pawsome (and stylish) matching harness and leash set. The Sassy Woof 's Valentine’s Day bundles come with a coordinating harness, collar, leash and waste bag holder that will make your pooch the best accessorized dog in town.

Buy It! I Woof You Berry Much Bundle, $69.99; SassyWoof.com

Taste the Sweetness

Credit: Target

Show your cat how much you adore them with these treats that have love right in the name. 

Buy it! Rachael Ray Nutrish LoveBites, $6.69; Target.com

Pup Pastry

Credit: Bonne et Filou

Feed your dog like one of your French girls with these pet-safe macarons. 

Buy it! Vanilla Dog Macarons, $23.99; BonneetFilou.com

Love Is a Drug

Credit: Catperson.com

Catnip is always an easy way to win a cat's heart, and this toy is packed with the tantalizing plant. 

Buy it! Cat Person Catnip Toy, $7.00; CatPerson.com

Winter Ready

Credit: Styled by Trix

Keep your pooch chic and cozy all winter long with a hat that is as fluffy as your pup. 

Buy it! Dog Beanie, Starts at $21.99; StyledByTrix.com

Salty and Sweet

Credit: Barkshop.com

You know your dog is all that and a bag of chips, now make sure they know it too. 

Buy it! Smitten Chips Toy, $10.00; BarkShop.com

I Am Fluffy Enough?

Credit: Maxbone.com

Make your pet even cuddlier with this stylish jumper that is covered in fluff. 

Buy it! Christian Cowan X Max-Bone Jumper, $95.00; MaxBone.com

Heartwarming Rest

Credit: Petsmart.com

Even when you can't hug your cat, they will be able to feel your warm embrace with this heated bed. 

Buy it! K&H Mother's Heartbeat Heated Kitty Pet Bed, $58.99; PetSmart.com

Have a Ball

Credit: Amazon

Show your dog you love their head and their heart with this puzzle toy that should keep them busy for hours.

Buy it! JW Hol-ee Roller Original Do It All Puzzle Ball, Starts at $4.99; Amazon.com

Rest Up

Credit: Amazon

Put your pet on a pedastal with this raised bed that helps furry friends stay cool and comfortable. 

Buy it! Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Pet Bed, Starts at $32.99; Amazon.com

By Kelli Bender