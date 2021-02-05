10 Adorable Gifts to Get Your Loving Pet for Valentine's Day
Don't forget to get a special treat for the most loyal valentine in your life
Hooked Up
Show your #1 Valentine that you woof them very much with a totally pawsome (and stylish) matching harness and leash set. The Sassy Woof 's Valentine’s Day bundles come with a coordinating harness, collar, leash and waste bag holder that will make your pooch the best accessorized dog in town.
Buy It! I Woof You Berry Much Bundle, $69.99; SassyWoof.com
Taste the Sweetness
Show your cat how much you adore them with these treats that have love right in the name.
Buy it! Rachael Ray Nutrish LoveBites, $6.69; Target.com
Pup Pastry
Feed your dog like one of your French girls with these pet-safe macarons.
Buy it! Vanilla Dog Macarons, $23.99; BonneetFilou.com
Love Is a Drug
Catnip is always an easy way to win a cat's heart, and this toy is packed with the tantalizing plant.
Buy it! Cat Person Catnip Toy, $7.00; CatPerson.com
Winter Ready
Keep your pooch chic and cozy all winter long with a hat that is as fluffy as your pup.
Buy it! Dog Beanie, Starts at $21.99; StyledByTrix.com
Salty and Sweet
You know your dog is all that and a bag of chips, now make sure they know it too.
Buy it! Smitten Chips Toy, $10.00; BarkShop.com
I Am Fluffy Enough?
Make your pet even cuddlier with this stylish jumper that is covered in fluff.
Buy it! Christian Cowan X Max-Bone Jumper, $95.00; MaxBone.com
Heartwarming Rest
Even when you can't hug your cat, they will be able to feel your warm embrace with this heated bed.
Buy it! K&H Mother's Heartbeat Heated Kitty Pet Bed, $58.99; PetSmart.com
Have a Ball
Show your dog you love their head and their heart with this puzzle toy that should keep them busy for hours.
Buy it! JW Hol-ee Roller Original Do It All Puzzle Ball, Starts at $4.99; Amazon.com
Rest Up
Put your pet on a pedastal with this raised bed that helps furry friends stay cool and comfortable.
Buy it! Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Pet Bed, Starts at $32.99; Amazon.com