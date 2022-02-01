Shop

Spoil Your Pets This Valentine's Day with These 18 Gifts from Amazon That Start at $8

From heart-shaped toys to hand-decorated cookies
By Rachel Simon February 01, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Although it may seem like 2022 just began, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. And if you haven't started shopping for presents for loved ones, it's not too late. We're not talking about gifts for your significant other, close friends, or kids this time — don't forget to spoil the animals in your life this February 14, pet owners! They deserve to share in the holiday's loving spirit just as much as any human.

On Amazon, there are a ton of Valentine's Day-themed pet products that make for truly great presents, from heart-shaped toys to pretty pink sweaters. Even if you're not normally a passionate celebrant of the holiday, the love that you share with your cat or dog is special and deep, and that certainly warrants a festive treat.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pet gifts on Amazon for Valentine's Day, broken down by price point. If you order now, everything should arrive at your door before Cupid's arrow strikes.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $10

For under $10, you can get adorable gifts for pets that were made for Valentine's Day — or at least look like they were — from a pink t-shirt for small dogs that says "Little Valentine" to a two-pack of Valentine's Day bandanas with a red buffalo check pattern. Owners of dogs who like to rough around with their toys should definitely check out the ZippyPaws plush toy, which features a pretty pink heart design, a squeaky noisemaker, and a stuffing-free interior and is made of a durable cross-stitched material. Your rambunctious pup will have plenty of fun playing with it all year long.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $25

How great is this three-way collapsible cat tunnel from Joyin, which comes with heart-shaped hanging balls for kittens to bat as they run around? Cat owners should also take a look at the six-pack of Valentine's Day-themed toys from Lepawit, which include a mix of crinkle and bell toys (all filled with catnip, of course). For the dogs, the Lulubelles red bone-shaped plush toy sweetly features "hugs" and "kisses" on each side. There's also a pretty patterned collar from Blueberry that comes in three cute heart designs — along with a few other options, too.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $50

If you're willing to splurge a bit (and doesn't your pet deserve only the best?), then check out the Valentine's-themed dog treat box from Wüfers, which contains an assortment of hand-decorated cookies in the shapes of hearts, cherries, and letters spelling out "love." While your pup is happily eating up, add to their closet with the ridiculously cute ″Sweet Lil Valentine″ dress (meant for puppies and small dogs) or the elegant heart-covered turtleneck sweater from Chilly Dog. For cat parents, meanwhile, Yeowww! offers a three-pack of red heart-shaped toys filled with catnip and patterned with phrases like "happy kitty"— exactly what your cat will be after you buy them.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com