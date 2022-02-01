Spoil Your Pets This Valentine's Day with These 18 Gifts from Amazon That Start at $8

If you're willing to splurge a bit (and doesn't your pet deserve only the best?), then check out the Valentine's-themed dog treat box from Wüfers, which contains an assortment of hand-decorated cookies in the shapes of hearts, cherries, and letters spelling out "love." While your pup is happily eating up, add to their closet with the ridiculously cute ″Sweet Lil Valentine″ dress (meant for puppies and small dogs) or the elegant heart-covered turtleneck sweater from Chilly Dog. For cat parents, meanwhile, Yeowww! offers a three-pack of red heart-shaped toys filled with catnip and patterned with phrases like "happy kitty"— exactly what your cat will be after you buy them.