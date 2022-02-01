Spoil Your Pets This Valentine's Day with These 18 Gifts from Amazon That Start at $8
Although it may seem like 2022 just began, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. And if you haven't started shopping for presents for loved ones, it's not too late. We're not talking about gifts for your significant other, close friends, or kids this time — don't forget to spoil the animals in your life this February 14, pet owners! They deserve to share in the holiday's loving spirit just as much as any human.
On Amazon, there are a ton of Valentine's Day-themed pet products that make for truly great presents, from heart-shaped toys to pretty pink sweaters. Even if you're not normally a passionate celebrant of the holiday, the love that you share with your cat or dog is special and deep, and that certainly warrants a festive treat.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pet gifts on Amazon for Valentine's Day, broken down by price point. If you order now, everything should arrive at your door before Cupid's arrow strikes.
Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $10
- Pohshido 2-Pack Valentine's Day Bandanas, $7.99
- Jecikelon Pet Dog Long Sweater, $7.99–$11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Bbeart Little Valentine Printed T-Shirt, $7.99
- ZippyPaws Jigglerz Valentine's Day Tough Toy, $9.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Lazy Dog I Ruff You Pup-Pie Treat, $7.99 (orig. $9.49)
For under $10, you can get adorable gifts for pets that were made for Valentine's Day — or at least look like they were — from a pink t-shirt for small dogs that says "Little Valentine" to a two-pack of Valentine's Day bandanas with a red buffalo check pattern. Owners of dogs who like to rough around with their toys should definitely check out the ZippyPaws plush toy, which features a pretty pink heart design, a squeaky noisemaker, and a stuffing-free interior and is made of a durable cross-stitched material. Your rambunctious pup will have plenty of fun playing with it all year long.
Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $25
- Claudia's Canine Cuisine Gift Assortment Dog Cookies, $11.70 (orig. $16.99)
- Joyin Valentine's Day 3-Way Cat Tunnel, $11.99
- BoomBone 2-Pack Valentine's Day Cat Collars, $12.99
- Lepawit 6-Pack Valentine's Day Cat Toys, $13.99
- Lulubelles Power Plush, $14.99
- Kyeese Valentine's Day Dog Sweater, $15.99–$18.99
- Blueberry Pet Patterned Dog Collars, $20.99
How great is this three-way collapsible cat tunnel from Joyin, which comes with heart-shaped hanging balls for kittens to bat as they run around? Cat owners should also take a look at the six-pack of Valentine's Day-themed toys from Lepawit, which include a mix of crinkle and bell toys (all filled with catnip, of course). For the dogs, the Lulubelles red bone-shaped plush toy sweetly features "hugs" and "kisses" on each side. There's also a pretty patterned collar from Blueberry that comes in three cute heart designs — along with a few other options, too.
Amazon Valentine's Day Pet Gifts Under $50
- Yeowww! Heart Attack Catnip Toy Pack, $25 (orig. $27.67)
- Petitebella Sweet Lil Valentine Paw Heart Dress, $25.99–$28.99
- Midlee Candy Heart Valentine's Dog Toy Set of 4, $26.99
- Angel Pet Genuine Leather Hearts Dog Collar, $29.99–$39.99
- Chilly Dog Turtleneck Hearts Sweater, $36.47
- Wüfers Dog Cookie Box, $44.95
If you're willing to splurge a bit (and doesn't your pet deserve only the best?), then check out the Valentine's-themed dog treat box from Wüfers, which contains an assortment of hand-decorated cookies in the shapes of hearts, cherries, and letters spelling out "love." While your pup is happily eating up, add to their closet with the ridiculously cute ″Sweet Lil Valentine″ dress (meant for puppies and small dogs) or the elegant heart-covered turtleneck sweater from Chilly Dog. For cat parents, meanwhile, Yeowww! offers a three-pack of red heart-shaped toys filled with catnip and patterned with phrases like "happy kitty"— exactly what your cat will be after you buy them.
