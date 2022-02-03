10 Delightful Valentine's Day Gifts to Give to the Dogs You Adore
This Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, don't forget to treat the fantastic dogs you love to a sweet gift
Sweet Treats
It's almost Valentine's Day. This Feb. 14th, don't forget to get something special for the four-legged friends you love. Read on to find ten great Valentine's Day gifts for dogs, including treats, toys, and more.
These tasty treats have flavors inspired by Valentine's Day sweets and are filled with all-natural, pet-friendly ingredients.
Buy it! For Your Valentine Dog Treat Bundle, $13.00; BoccesBakery.com
Puppy in Red
Add a festive pop of color to your pup's Valentine's Day walk with this strawberry-hued harness and leash set.
Buy it! Harness Walk Kit in Strawberry, $98.00; WildOne.com
Hair Love
Help your pooch feel their best on Feb. 14th by setting them up with a dry shampoo kit for dogs.
Buy it! My Fuzzy Valentine Bundle, $50.00; RowanForDogs.com
Don't Rain on My Parade
Winter storms won't stop your pet from looking sharp with this bold hooded raincoat.
Buy it! Dog Raincoat, $65.00; K9Wear.com
Plush Life
Give your dog the gift of luxurious sleep with this plush, fluffy and pink pet bed.
Buy it! PupRug Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed in Curve Blush Pink, Starts at $149.00; Paw.com
Figure it Out
Make feeding time a fun, enriching event with an interactive puzzle toy that allows your dog to problem-solve for treats.
Buy it! Dog Smart Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14.99; OutwardHound.com
Basket of Love
Shower your dog in presents with their own gift basket for Valentine's Day.
Buy it! Max & Milo Dapper Dog Rope Basket, $79.99; HarryandDavid.com
Pink Drink
Now dogs can enjoy a frosé at any time of day with this bright, stuffed toy.
Buy it! Bark Social Frosé Plush Toy, $16.00; BarkSocial.com
Blanketed in Love
Give your dog a blanket that makes it feel like they have their own personal cloud on the couch.
Buy it! Big Sky Blanket, $35.00; WestPaw.com
Barkin Bag
Bring a bit of upscale fashion to your pup's playtime with this Birkin bag-inspired dog toy.
Buy it! Pink Barkin Bag with Scarf, $13.95; PetaPorter.com