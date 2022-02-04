10 Pup-Packed Valentine's Day Gifts for Dog Lovers

If you love a pooch parent or a dog-obsessed person, these are ten Valentine's Day gifts made for them

By Kelli Bender February 04, 2022 02:37 PM
Drinks on Me

Credit: Sam and Jack

Make Valentine's Day shopping for the dog lovers in your life a breeze with these gifts that put pups front and center. Read on for ten excellent Valentine's Day gift ideas for those that adore dogs. 

Combine canines and coffee with this mug that can be personalized with a pet's photo. 

Buy it! Custom Pet Portrait Mug, $29.99; SamAndJack.com

Bicycle Built for Two

Credit: PetMed Express

Turn single bike rides into tandem experiences with this bike basket built for safely carrying pups. 

Buy it! PetSafe Wicker Dog Bicycle Basket, $64.95; 1800PetMeds.com

A Heart Pulled by Pooches

Credit: Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co

They say you can wear your heart on your sleeve — now you can wear it on your chest too. 

Buy it! Heartstrings Crewneck Sweatshirt, $44.99; GroundsAndHoundsCoffee.com

Shake on it

Credit: DOGS RULE

It's best to start fostering a love for dogs at an early age. 

Buy it! DOGS RULE "Handshake" Collection Baby Onesie, $22.99; Amazon.com

Food on Demand

Credit: Petlibro

Make life a little easier for the dog owner you adore with an automatic feeder. 

Buy it! Petlibro Granary WIFI Control Automatic Pet Feeder, $89.99; PetLibro.com

Pup Planter

The ideal crossover gift for pet parents that are also plant parents. 

Buy it! Pug Planter — Coco Coir Pots, $65.00; ShopLikha.com

Flowering Fido

Credit: 1-800-Flowers

Add some canine flair to the classic Valentine's Day gift of flowers with this shaped bouquet. 

Buy it! Love Pup Flowers, $64.99; 1800Flowers.com

Keep it Clean

Credit: Bissell

Give the gift of making pet messes disappear with this carpet cleaner designed to tackle dog accidents. 

Buy it! Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $123.59; Bissell.com

All Are Welcome Here

Credit: Urban Outfitters

Help homeowners roll out the literal welcome mat for pets. 

Buy it! Dog And Cat Doormat, $29.00; UrbanOutfitters.com

Hound Hatter

Credit: J.Crew

This Valentine's Day present is for a special someone who always has dogs on the brain.

Buy it! Ebbets Field Flannels X J.Crew Windsor Bulldogs Baseball Hat, $65.00; JCrew.com

