10 Pup-Packed Valentine's Day Gifts for Dog Lovers
If you love a pooch parent or a dog-obsessed person, these are ten Valentine's Day gifts made for them
Drinks on Me
Make Valentine's Day shopping for the dog lovers in your life a breeze with these gifts that put pups front and center. Read on for ten excellent Valentine's Day gift ideas for those that adore dogs.
Combine canines and coffee with this mug that can be personalized with a pet's photo.
Buy it! Custom Pet Portrait Mug, $29.99; SamAndJack.com
Bicycle Built for Two
Turn single bike rides into tandem experiences with this bike basket built for safely carrying pups.
Buy it! PetSafe Wicker Dog Bicycle Basket, $64.95; 1800PetMeds.com
A Heart Pulled by Pooches
They say you can wear your heart on your sleeve — now you can wear it on your chest too.
Buy it! Heartstrings Crewneck Sweatshirt, $44.99; GroundsAndHoundsCoffee.com
Shake on it
It's best to start fostering a love for dogs at an early age.
Buy it! DOGS RULE "Handshake" Collection Baby Onesie, $22.99; Amazon.com
Food on Demand
Make life a little easier for the dog owner you adore with an automatic feeder.
Buy it! Petlibro Granary WIFI Control Automatic Pet Feeder, $89.99; PetLibro.com
Pup Planter
The ideal crossover gift for pet parents that are also plant parents.
Buy it! Pug Planter — Coco Coir Pots, $65.00; ShopLikha.com
Flowering Fido
Add some canine flair to the classic Valentine's Day gift of flowers with this shaped bouquet.
Buy it! Love Pup Flowers, $64.99; 1800Flowers.com
Keep it Clean
Give the gift of making pet messes disappear with this carpet cleaner designed to tackle dog accidents.
Buy it! Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $123.59; Bissell.com
All Are Welcome Here
Help homeowners roll out the literal welcome mat for pets.
Buy it! Dog And Cat Doormat, $29.00; UrbanOutfitters.com
Hound Hatter
This Valentine's Day present is for a special someone who always has dogs on the brain.
Buy it! Ebbets Field Flannels X J.Crew Windsor Bulldogs Baseball Hat, $65.00; JCrew.com