10 Playful Valentine's Day Gift for Cats Who Act Like Kittens

Valentine's Day is almost here! Don't fret; there is still time to get the perfect present for the fantastic feline in your life. Read on to find ten Valentine's Day gifts for cats that will keep them healthy, playful, and hydrated.

Add some festive flair to your cat's hide and seek games with this pop-up tunnel that is easy to pack away when playtime is over.

Buy it! Whisker City Valentine's Day Roses Block Pop-Up Tunnel Cat Toy, $9.99; PetSmart.com