10 Playful Valentine's Day Gift for Cats Who Act Like Kittens
The Valentine's Day gift guide has the perfect presents for cats who like to pounce, play, climb, nap and snack
Tunnel of Love
Valentine's Day is almost here! Don't fret; there is still time to get the perfect present for the fantastic feline in your life. Read on to find ten Valentine's Day gifts for cats that will keep them healthy, playful, and hydrated.
Add some festive flair to your cat's hide and seek games with this pop-up tunnel that is easy to pack away when playtime is over.
Buy it! Whisker City Valentine's Day Roses Block Pop-Up Tunnel Cat Toy, $9.99; PetSmart.com
Heart Shaped Box
Ensure your cat has sweet dreams with this love-filled hooded cat bed that comes with a "cloud sherpa pillow."
Buy it! YOULY Valentine's Day Heart Hooded Cat Bed, $29.99; Petco.com
Cloth Covered Strawberries
Felines can safely indulge in "chocolate-covered" strawberries with this catnip toy.
Buy it! Frisco Valentine Strawberry Basket Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $8.98; Chewy.com
Collar Couture
A variety pack of Valentine's Day themed collars gives cats stylish options to sport the entire month of February.
Buy it! 4 Pack Valentines Day Breakaway Cat Collars; $11.99; Amazon.com
Hydrated and Happy
Transform your cat's meal time into a fine dining experience with this sleek water fountain that encourages felines to stay hydrated.
Buy it! Catit PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain, $39.99; Amazon.com
Perfect Plating
Don't stop at the water bowl, add some chicness to your feline's feeding area too. This bowl is ergonomically designed for your pet's comfort and comes in an array of stylish colors.
Buy it! Mesa Bowl, $40; CatPerson.com
Mansion of Meows
Wow your cat this Valentine's Day by buying them an entire house — made of corrugated cardboard.
Buy it! ower Playground Corrugated Cat Scratcher, $86.99; FurHaven.com
Love Bite
These heart-shaped treats aren't just Valentine's Day appropriate, they are also high in protein and made with only two ingredients.
Buy it! Smittens Bites: White Fish Cat Treats, $7.99; TheHonestKitchen.com
Any Fish You Wish
Add a fresh jolt of excitement to playtime with this floppy fish cat toy powered by rechargeable batteries.
Buy it! Catit Groovy Fish Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $19.99; Chewy.com
Adventurer at Heart
Tap into your cat's inner Indiana Jones this Valentine's Day by getting your pet their own rope bridge.
Buy it! Cat Bridge, Starts at $145.00; CatastrophicCreations.com