10 Playful Valentine's Day Gift for Cats Who Act Like Kittens

The Valentine's Day gift guide has the perfect presents for cats who like to pounce, play, climb, nap and snack

By Kelli Bender February 07, 2022 04:08 PM
Tunnel of Love

Credit: Whisker City

Valentine's Day is almost here! Don't fret; there is still time to get the perfect present for the fantastic feline in your life. Read on to find ten Valentine's Day gifts for cats that will keep them healthy, playful, and hydrated. 

Add some festive flair to your cat's hide and seek games with this pop-up tunnel that is easy to pack away when playtime is over. 

Buy it! Whisker City Valentine's Day Roses Block Pop-Up Tunnel Cat Toy, $9.99; PetSmart.com

Heart Shaped Box

Credit: Youly

Ensure your cat has sweet dreams with this love-filled hooded cat bed that comes with a "cloud sherpa pillow."

Buy it! YOULY Valentine's Day Heart Hooded Cat Bed, $29.99; Petco.com

Cloth Covered Strawberries

Credit: Frisco

Felines can safely indulge in "chocolate-covered" strawberries with this catnip toy. 

Buy it! Frisco Valentine Strawberry Basket Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $8.98; Chewy.com

Collar Couture

Credit: azuza

A variety pack of Valentine's Day themed collars gives cats stylish options to sport the entire month of February. 

Buy it! 4 Pack Valentines Day Breakaway Cat Collars; $11.99; Amazon.com

Hydrated and Happy

Credit: Catit

Transform your cat's meal time into a fine dining experience with this sleek water fountain that encourages felines to stay hydrated.

Buy it! Catit PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain, $39.99; Amazon.com

Perfect Plating

Credit: Cat Person Inc

Don't stop at the water bowl, add some chicness to your feline's feeding area too. This bowl is ergonomically designed for your pet's comfort and comes in an array of stylish colors. 

Buy it! Mesa Bowl, $40; CatPerson.com

Mansion of Meows

Credit: Furhaven

Wow your cat this Valentine's Day by buying them an entire house — made of corrugated cardboard. 

Buy it! ower Playground Corrugated Cat Scratcher, $86.99; FurHaven.com

Love Bite

Credit: The Honest Kitchen

These heart-shaped treats aren't just Valentine's Day appropriate, they are also high in protein and made with only two ingredients. 

Buy it! Smittens Bites: White Fish Cat Treats, $7.99; TheHonestKitchen.com

Any Fish You Wish

Credit: Catit

Add a fresh jolt of excitement to playtime with this floppy fish cat toy powered by rechargeable batteries. 

Buy it! Catit Groovy Fish Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $19.99; Chewy.com 

Adventurer at Heart

Credit: catastrophic creations

Tap into your cat's inner Indiana Jones this Valentine's Day by getting your pet their own rope bridge. 

Buy it! Cat Bridge, Starts at $145.00; CatastrophicCreations.com

