Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are mourning the loss of their dog, Anastasia, who “unexpectedly passed away” this week.

Johnson, 24, announced the canine’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute, in which she shared multiple photos of the pup with the Dancing with the Stars pros.

“Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night. We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before,” Johnson wrote.

“To my sweet baby girl… thank you for officially making us a family. You made it the 3 of us. You had a very adventurous life! You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives,” she continued.

She concluded, “We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were. I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you’ll be there in spirit. Go bark at everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much. 💔”

Just one month ago, Johnson revealed that Anastasia had been spayed and had 10 teeth pulled.

“My heart can’t take it. Little bear had to get spayed today as well as have 10 teeth pulled. Her face says it all 😭 #coneofshame,” Johnson captioned a photo of herself holding the dog with a cone around her neck in mid-July.

The Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy winner frequently shared photos of Anastasia on social media, including traveling across the country and visiting Johnson’s home state of Utah.

Anastasia’s death comes two months after Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson in Venice, Italy.

Johnson shared their engagement news on Twitter, tweeting, “#ENGAGED @iamValC.” She appeared shocked as Chmerkovskiy, 32, bent down on one knee while holding out a ring.

In a second photo, she bent down to kiss him and, of course, said “Yes!”

He also shared a photo, writing in the caption, “I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥👑.”

“My life has changed because of [her,]” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE of his new fiancée. “And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”