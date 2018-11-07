WATCH: Usher's Got It Bad for His Gorgeous Goldendoodle Dog Scarlett: 'She's My Role Dog'

Kelli Bender
November 07, 2018 06:30 PM

Idris Elba may be PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, but Usher is definitely one of the sexiest dog owners alive.

The singer is the proud papa of a Goldendoodle named Scarlett, whom he is constantly covering in kisses.

Not only is Usher, 40, obsessed with his pet, he also looks up to her.

“She’s my role dog, man,” he tells PEOPLE about his loyal pup. “Some of my hardest times, she is always there with me.”

The auburn-hued pooch has also taught Usher and his two sons about unconditional love.

David Burton

Scarlett’s devotion to her dog dad is reciprocated by Usher, who admits that he spoils the lucky pooch, letting her fall asleep in his arms whenever she wants.

 

