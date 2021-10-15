The Grammy-winning artist showed off his new workout buddies Thursday in a trio of images on social media

Usher Goes for a Run with Baby Goats on His Birthday: 'This Is What 43 Looks Like for Me'

It looks like Usher has some new workout buddies!

On Thursday, his 43rd birthday, the Grammy winner shared a collection of photos on social media, showing him jogging alongside a pair of adorable baby goats.

"You're only as good as the company you keep," he captioned the posts, adding, "this is what 43 looks like for me."

In one shot, Usher is trailed by the kids as he jogs down the street. In another, he bends down to tie his shoe while they watch.

Usher and his goats Credit: Usher/Twitter

Usher has been pretty busy ahead his latest trip around the sun. Earlier this week, the "Bad Habits" singer announced that his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea had given birth to their second child, son Sire Castrello Raymond, on Sept. 29.

The couple confirmed the pregnancy in May, nearly eight months after Goicoechea had their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in Sept. 2020. (Usher also sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.)

On the day of their announcement, Usher hosted and performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Goicoechea showed off her baby bump.

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher Jenn Goicoechea and Usher | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In July, Usher kicked off his Las Vegas residency at Colosseum in Caesars Palace in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,300 people. It was the first major residency to begin since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.