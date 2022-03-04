U.S. Soldiers Stationed in Honduras Need Help Relocating Rescue Dogs Ahead of Redeployment

Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization, is assisting in the effort to find safe homes in the U.S. for the two dogs that the soldiers helped save

Two United States soldiers preparing for redeployment need to relocate a pair of dogs they rescued while stationed in Central America and are looking for help.

Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization, is assisting in the effort to find safe homes in the U.S. for canines Mattie and Riches, the two dogs the U.S. soldiers saved from the streets of Honduras during their deployment.

Robert Misseri, founder and president of Guardians of Rescue said in a press release that "Mattie and Riches are in immediate danger if we do not get them out right away."

Now, the organization is asking for help in the form of donations to ensure that the dogs can make the expensive international trip to America.

"We are working to help many soldiers to save their pets, but we are overwhelmed with requests for assistance and we can't do it alone," Misseri said. "We rely on the support of compassionate members of the community."

Mattie and Riches were two of three dogs taken in by Captain Ridge and Sergeant Silver after the soldiers found the pets homeless. The dogs initially sought shelter in the shade of the soldiers' helicopter wing and were too shy to allow the soldiers near them, but eventually gave Ridge and Silver their trust.

For a while, the soldiers cared for the dogs and assisted them with food and medical care. However, one day, Rags went missing — and is believed to have been taken.

The non-profit is hoping to find Mattie and Riches homes in America. Ridge and Silver are just days away from redeployment, according to Guardians of Rescue, and want to ensure their dogs will continue to get love and care after they leave Honduras.

"The soldiers are devastated," the non-profit said in its Wednesday press release. "They have done everything they can to protect the dogs from harm, but soon they won't be able to at all. They are desperate to get them to a safe life with their families back home in America."

Should Mattie find a home in the U.S., Ridge hopes to have the dog trained as a therapy dog because of the pup's comforting personality, per Guardians of Rescue.

"Mattie has brought so much joy to me and many of the other soldiers on the base." Captain Ridge explained in the press release. The soldier added that Mattie is "so affectionate and has a lot of love to give."

Misseri said Guardians of Rescue is "doing everything" in its power to assure these soldiers "do not have to endure the heartbreak of being forced to leave their rescued family behind to a terrible fate."

He later added, "Saving these animals is the least we can do for these soldiers who do so much for us. We appreciate any donation to help with this mission."