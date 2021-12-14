"We desperately want to make sure these pups are back in the U.S. when Staff Sgt. Jay gets his holiday visit home," said Dereck Cartright, a disabled veteran who works with the nonprofit Paws of War

U.S. Soldier Seeking Help to Get Abandoned Puppies He Rescued Overseas Home for the Holidays

If you are an animal lover searching for a way to give back to those who have served in the armed forces this holiday season, Paws of War can help.

The charitable organization helps soldiers care for their pets and rescue the animals they bond with while on deployment.

Currently, Paws of War is seeking assistance with relocating two abandoned puppies for Staff Sgt. Jay — who rescued both canines while deployed overseas.

"We desperately want to make sure these pups are back in the U.S. when Staff Sgt. Jay gets his holiday visit home," said Dereck Cartright, a disabled veteran and the stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War, per a press release.

"He is going to surprise his wife and children with the two puppies for Christmas, which is going to be something amazing to be a part of helping to make happen," he added.

Luna and Lejla dogs Credit: Paws of War

As an animal lover and the devoted owner of an 11-year-old English mastiff, Staff Sgt. Jay decided he couldn't sit back when he witnessed two abandoned puppies suffering near his base.

While on patrol, he came across the puppies on the side of the road abandoned in a cardboard box. The puppies were malnourished and frightened until he took both in, fed them, and gave them water.

Luna and Lejla dogs Credit: Paws of War

Since then, Staff Sgt. Jay has formed a strong bond with the animals, even naming them Luna and Lejla. He has high hopes about bringing the puppies back home to the United States.

"I reached out to Paws of War because I've heard so many good things about how they help military members with situations like this," Staff Sgt. Jay shared.

"I have been granted a short holiday stay back home, and it will be a miracle if I can get Luna and Lejla back there at the same time to introduce them to the rest of the family, and we can all spend the holiday together. I can't wait to make them a permanent part of my family," he added.