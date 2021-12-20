While deployed overseas, Sergeant Wayne met a stray dog in desperate need of help and decided to adopt the dog for his family

U.S. Soldier Answers Family's Christmas Wish to Adopt Puppy He Rescued During Deployment

Paws of War made one soldier and his family's wish come true just in time for Christmas.

The charitable organization's work is focused on helping soldiers care for their pets and rescue the animals they bond with while on deployment.

During his current deployment overseas, Sergeant Wayne met a stray dog in desperate need of help. He cared for the dog and named it Branko. The two instantly formed a close bond, so Sergeant Wayne introduced the pup to his family.

The photos and videos Sergeant Wayne sent his children of Branko while he was stationed overseas made them fall in love with the dog. Sergeant Wayne promised his children he would bring the dog back home before Christmas.

Paws of War helped make this promise a reality by assisting Sergeant Wayne with the complicated logistics that come with transporting an animal overseas safely. The organization also covered Branko's costly trip to the U.S.

"When Sergeant Wayne's family bonded with Branko, we knew we had to step in and help with the relocation effort," Dereck Cartright, a stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War, shared in a statement.

"Seeing how getting Branko to his family made them all so happy, it is a reminder of exactly why we do what we do. Our soldiers do so much for the country. It's an honor to do something for them in return," he added.

Sergeant Wayne encountered the dog and took him under his wing while still grieving the loss of his 11-year-old family pet. He is grateful to Paws of War for fulfilling his family's wish and bringing a furry friend back into their household.

"I'm so grateful for the help of Paws of War in helping to safely relocate Branko," said Sergeant Wayne. "I may still be overseas for the holidays, but it's a great feeling knowing that my family is happy and Branko brought so much joy to my children during this time. This is a great Christmas!"