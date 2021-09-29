U.S. Government Declares 23 Species Extinct, Including Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that human activities contributed to the extinction of several of the 23 species the organization listed in a recent proposal

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared over 20 species extinct, including birds, fish, and plants.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal to move 23 species from the Federal Lists of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants to a list of extinct species. According to the organization, they decided on the proposal after reviewing scientific and commercial information.

The newly extinct species named include the ivory-billed woodpecker, Bachman's warbler, little Mariana fruit bat, and several species of mussels. The species join the list of nearly 650 U.S. species said to be lost, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Mariana Fruit Bat Credit: Getty

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states that several factors, many of which involve human activity, contributed to the disappearances of these 23 species — including development in natural habitats, logging, water pollution, competition with other species for resources, and species being captured or killed by humans.

Following the proposal, the Center for Biological Diversity criticized the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for its "slow" response to protect many species that the organization states went extinct while waiting for protection due to a delay in the listing process.

They also urged Congress to pass The Extinction Crisis Emergency Act, which would urge President Biden to declare the global wildlife extinction crisis a national emergency.

"The Endangered Species Act has prevented the extinction of 99% of the plants and animals under its care, but sadly these species were extinct or nearly gone when they were listed," said Tierra Curry, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. "The tragedy will be magnified if we don't keep this from happening again by fully funding species protection and recovery efforts that move quickly. Delay equals death for vulnerable wildlife."

A 2019 report from the United Nations revealed that one million plant and animal species were on the verge of extinction, with scientists noting that the "accelerating" rates should prompt governments worldwide to implement environmental policies and address climate change, which is a "direct result of human activity."

"We're at risk of losing hundreds more species because of a lack of urgency," Curry continued in the release. "The Endangered Species Act is the most powerful tool we have to end extinction, but the sad reality is that listing still comes too late for most species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service badly needs to reform its process for protecting species to avoid further extinctions, and it needs the funding to do so. We can't let bureaucratic delays cause more extinctions."