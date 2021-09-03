Ya Lun and Xi Lun, a set of giant panda twins at Zoo Atlanta, celebrated their 5th birthday this week with banana-topped ice "cakes" and leaf eater biscuits

Only Set of Giant Panda Twins in U.S. Celebrate 5th Birthday at Zoo Atlanta

Every birthday is a blessing when you belong to a once endangered species.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the only set of giant panda twins in the United States, celebrated their fifth birthday on Friday, and everyone was invited. Footage of the celebration streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, from their festive habitat at Zoo Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Conservation Center.

Earlier this week, the Panda Care Team decorated the habitat with a birthday banner, banana-topped ice "cakes" and colorful cardboard boxes filled with leaf eater biscuits. Ya Lun was "less enthused" about growing another year older, which meant more treats for Xi Lun.

"This is the first time we've had a 5th birthday since Xi Lan was here," said one zookeeper of the twins' older brother, who now resides at Chengdu Panda Base in China. "Most of our twins have gone back to China before they turn 5."

Twins are not uncommon among giant pandas, but mothers typically only rear one cub. As the cubs are not born in an advanced state of development, it's up to the zookeepers to ensure that twins born in the zoo receive adequate care and that the mother is swapping them throughout the day.

As of 2014, there are 1,864 giant pandas in the wilderness of China's Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces, having increased by 17% in the past decade, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Although the International Union for Conservation of Nature upgraded the species from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2016, they still face threats of habitat fragmentation and loss, due to expanding human populations and deforestation.

Zoo Atlanta has contributed more than $16 million to support wild giant pandas and their nature reserves in China. As part of the effort, they've supported reforestation projects, conservation education programs, giant panda nurseries, and field research programs and supplies.

