Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Dog Car Hammock 'Genius' — and It's on Sale Now

Published on September 7, 2022

URPOWER Waterproof Pet Seat Cover Hammock
Photo: Amazon

If there's one thing nearly every dog parent can agree on, it's the hassle of car trips. Even if your dog is a road-traveling pro, there's still the challenge of keeping them safe and contained — not to mention preserving the life of your car seats.

Thankfully, there's a genius solution to this problem, and you can get it on sale from Amazon. The Urpower Dog Car Hammock is a life hack you'll wish you had much sooner, and it's been marked down to just $35 once you apply an extra coupon before checkout.

It's no wonder that this handy product is the best-selling dog seat cover at Amazon: The hammock is essentially a waterproof cover designed to fit comfortably across your entire backseat, creating a space for your dog to stretch out during a car ride. Plus, because it fully covers the backseat and blocks access to the front seats, this hammock gives them more space and security.

URPOWER Waterproof Pet Seat Cover Hammock
Amazon

Buy It! Urpower Dog Car Hammock, $34.96 with coupon (orig. $44.96); amazon.com

Designed with panels to cover the seats on every side, the hammock protects your car's seats and doors from damage (those muddy paws and scratchy nails can do a number on car upholstery!), making for easy clean-up after the trip. Built-in straps hook around your head rests and can be adjusted for an ideal fit. A small pocket on one side is the perfect place to stash your dog's leash or water during the drive.

All in all, the hammock takes no more than a few minutes to set up whenever you need it, and is easy to take down just as quickly. Plus, this brand wants to make sure your car is extra protected from messes: The cover employs four layers of waterproof fabric to ensure zero leaks even if there's an accident in the backseat.

It's no surprise why over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have left five-star ratings for this "genius" product. One reviewer even said "[it] changed my life" and a second called it the "perfect travel solution."

Another happy dog parent attested: "I finally bought this protector and it has been glorious. This protector has contained all the muddy paws, stray fur, accidental Icee spills, and even water spills." They finished off by adding, "It's made of high quality material that even my pup's trimmed nails don't rip up."

Head to Amazon to shop the Urpower Dog Car Hammock while it's discounted at Amazon.

