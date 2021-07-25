Thousands of Pet Owners Love This $10 Elevated Dog Bowl That Prevents Unwanted Messes
If your pet is constantly making a mess every time they eat or drink, you may want to check out the Upsky Dog Bowl. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the uniquely shaped holder and bowl set their seal of approval because it not only looks good in their homes, but it also helps prevent unwanted spills and messes from occurring.
The popular pet accessory comes with two stainless steel bowls and a durable resin base that is W-shaped to catch any food or water that may fall out while your furry friend chows down. The elevated design helps your pets reach the bowls easier, making it a great option for aging animals who have trouble bending over.
Both bowls can hold 11 ounces of food or water, which shoppers say makes them a great size for cats or small dogs. Plus, the bowls are fully detachable and can be easily removed from the base, making clean-up a breeze. The raised dog bowl also boasts non-slip grips at the bottom of the base to prevent it from slipping and sliding around the floor as your pets eat.
With smart details like this, it's no wonder so many pet owners have been singing its praises. "I have a dog who spills water and food no matter what bowl it is in, but not this one," said one. "It really works, no spills ever! And it doesn't move around either, I love this product"
"Lifesaver for messy eaters," wrote another. "My cat is the messiest eater I have ever seen, constantly getting dry food everywhere around the bowl, this not only does a good job of raising the bowl to a more comfortable height for him but it also contains a lot of the mess on either side. Bowls are nice and easy to remove. It stays in place while he eats."
The dog bowl set comes in six different colors, so you shouldn't have any issues finding a style that suits your home's aesthetic. And did we mention how affordable it is? Normally priced at $13, the pet bowl is currently marked down by 23 percent — meaning you can score one for less than $10 right now. Shop one for your cat or dog now before it jumps back in price.