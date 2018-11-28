UPS Driver Adopts Shelter Dog Who Jumped Into His Truck: 'I Wanted Him to Have a Good Home'

One UPS driver was delivering packages when he received a gift of his own.

Jason Coronado, a New York UPS driver, was making the rounds on Oct. 5 when Ernie, a pitbull-terrier mix in the Buffalo City Animal Shelter, approached his truck, according to ABC affiliate WKBW.

“[I] call him up to the truck, and he pretty much just hopped up in, and I was like, ‘Okay,’ ” Coronado told WKBW. “He hopped up and just sat there and did not want to leave.”

Even though they parted ways, Coronado could not stop thinking back to the pup on his delivery route.

“He is probably my idea of a perfect dog,” Coronado, who had not previously intended to have a pet pooch, explained to the outlet. “I wanted him to have a good home.”

After getting his family’s agreement, Coronado adopted the canine from the shelter in November. “He likes to sleep and lounge, and he likes to eat treats, and he’s just a big lap dog,” Coronado told WKBW.

UPS and dogs go way back — in fact, a Facebook page called UPS Dogs tracks all the sweet interactions between drivers and animals. UPS employee Sean McCarren started it, he told the Huffington Post in 2017, to share something that is “all positive, not negative.”

“When you’re running into dogs all the time, it creates a bond when you see them every day,” McCarren added. “It’s cool to meet some of the same dogs on the route because they know who you are and they are excited to see you.”

UPS driver Doniel Kidd likes to take selfies with dogs he encounters, and fellow driver Katie Newhouser adopted an orphaned pit bull. “He has so much personality, you would think that he is human!” Newhouser said in 2017.