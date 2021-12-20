Dog Called 'Unluckiest' Canine in Britain After Spending 2 Years in Shelter Finds a Forever Home

Dillion the dog's two-year wait for a home has ended just in time for the holidays

A dog dubbed ''the unluckiest in Britain'' who was searching for a family for two years after being discovered lying beside his dead owner has found a new home.

Until his adoption, Dillon the nine-year-old lurcher dog lived at National Animal Welfare Trust's home in Cornwall after multiple failed attempts to home him.

Over two years ago, Dillion ended up in the shelter's care after he was found keeping guard of his elderly owner's body after the man's death at home.

On December 17, Dillon's luck finally changed — and just in time for Christmas. On that day, he left the animal rescue for the final time and went to live with his new family.

"The whole team shed tears of happiness," a spokesperson from the Cornwall rescue said of Dillion's departure.

Rescue dog Credit: SWNS

"After a national (and international!) campaign to find this boy his forever home and another failed attempt along the way, we had an application for Dillon which ticked all his boxes," the spokesperson added. "After arranging a meet, it was love at first sight for Dillon's new owners and most importantly, for Dillon, who felt right at home."

Dillion's pet parents said that the dog "has found his spot on their sofa" and "made himself right at home."