Dog Deaths, Flushed Hamsters and Booted Peacocks: All the Airline Pet Scandals of 2018

Michael Dellegrazie, his girlfriend and his Pomeranian Alejandro all planned to move cross-country together from Phoenix, Arizona, to Newark, New Jersey. Tragically, Alejandro never made it to the East Coast alive. The 8-year-old dog, who was flying in the cargo hold of a Delta plane to his new home, died during a stopover in Detroit in June 2018.

According to the ABC affiliate, the airline claims that a flight attendant checked on Alejandro during the stop and found him alive, but when another employee checked on the dog two hours later he was dead.

Dellegrazie accused the airline of withholding information — and the dog’s body — from him, and called for a criminal investigation. The airline released a statement saying it was conducting an internal review, as well.