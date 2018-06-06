Dog Deaths, Flushed Hamsters and Booted Peacocks: All the Airline Pet Scandals of 2018

So far, 2018 has been a turbulent year for pet travel with several animals dying while trying to fly with a major airline

June 06, 2018
<p>Michael Dellegrazie, his girlfriend and his Pomeranian Alejandro all planned to move cross-country together from Phoenix, Arizona, to Newark, New Jersey. Tragically, Alejandro never made it to the East Coast alive. The 8-year-old dog, who was flying in the cargo hold of a Delta plane to his new home, <a href="https://people.com/pets/pomeranian-dog-dies-delta-cover-up/">died during a stopover in Detroit in June 2018</a>.</p> <p>According to the ABC affiliate, the airline claims that a flight attendant checked on Alejandro during the stop and found him alive, but when another employee checked on the dog two hours later he was dead.</p> <p>Dellegrazie accused the airline of withholding information &mdash; and the dog&#8217;s body &mdash; from him, and called for a criminal investigation. The airline released a statement saying it was conducting an internal review, as well.&nbsp;</p>
DOG DIES IN CARGO HOLD DURING STOPOVER

Michael Dellegrazie, his girlfriend and his Pomeranian Alejandro all planned to move cross-country together from Phoenix, Arizona, to Newark, New Jersey. Tragically, Alejandro never made it to the East Coast alive. The 8-year-old dog, who was flying in the cargo hold of a Delta plane to his new home, died during a stopover in Detroit in June 2018.

According to the ABC affiliate, the airline claims that a flight attendant checked on Alejandro during the stop and found him alive, but when another employee checked on the dog two hours later he was dead.

Dellegrazie accused the airline of withholding information — and the dog’s body — from him, and called for a criminal investigation. The airline released a statement saying it was conducting an internal review, as well. 

<p><a href="https://people.com/pets/delta-flies-puppy-dog-to-wrong-city/">An 8-week-old puppy traveling Delta</a> from Richmond, Virginia, to Boise, Idaho, making stops in Detroit and Minneappolis, was misrouted to Las Vegas. The mix-up occurred after a delay in Detroit led to the puppy staying in the city overnight. When the airline realized their mistake, the puppy was flown from Vegas to Salt Lake City and then finally to Boise. The puppy is now safe, sound and on the ground at its new Idaho home.</p>
DELTA MISROUTES PUPPY ACROSS THE COUNTRY

An 8-week-old puppy traveling Delta from Richmond, Virginia, to Boise, Idaho, making stops in Detroit and Minneappolis, was misrouted to Las Vegas. The mix-up occurred after a delay in Detroit led to the puppy staying in the city overnight. When the airline realized their mistake, the puppy was flown from Vegas to Salt Lake City and then finally to Boise. The puppy is now safe, sound and on the ground at its new Idaho home.

<p>A dog traveling via United&#8217;s cargo travel program PetSafe during his family&#8217;s move was supposed to end up in his new home in Kansas City, <a href="https://people.com/pets/united-airlines-kansas-family-dog-flight-japan/">but the airline accidentally sent him to Japan</a>. United somehow confused the German shepherd with a Great Dane traveling to Japan, causing the canines to end up in the other&#8217;s final destination. The error was eventually fixed with the <a href="https://people.com/home/kansas-family-and-dog-who-was-mistakenly-sent-to-japan-are-finally-reunited/">German shepherd safely making it back to his concerned owners in Kansas City</a>.&nbsp;</p>
UNITED ACCIDENTALLY SENDS KANSAS CITY BOUND DOG TO JAPAN

A dog traveling via United’s cargo travel program PetSafe during his family’s move was supposed to end up in his new home in Kansas City, but the airline accidentally sent him to Japan. United somehow confused the German shepherd with a Great Dane traveling to Japan, causing the canines to end up in the other’s final destination. The error was eventually fixed with the German shepherd safely making it back to his concerned owners in Kansas City

<p>Shortly after the <a href="https://people.com/pets/united-airlines-dog-death-new-york-criminal-investigation-kokito/">death of Kokito</a>, <a href="https://people.com/pets/united-flight-rerouted-after-do-on-wrong-plane/">United rerouted a plane</a> from Newark, New Jersey, bound for&nbsp;St. Louis, Missouri, delaying passengers. The airline made the choice after realizing mid-flight that a dog slated to fly to Akron, Ohio, was accidentally loaded on to the plane.&nbsp;</p>
UNITED REROUTES FLIGHT AFTER DOG MISTAKE

Shortly after the death of Kokito, United rerouted a plane from Newark, New Jersey, bound for St. Louis, Missouri, delaying passengers. The airline made the choice after realizing mid-flight that a dog slated to fly to Akron, Ohio, was accidentally loaded on to the plane. 

<p>Catalina Robledo boarded a United flight from Houston to New York City with her daughter&nbsp;Sophia Ceballos, her 2-month-old son and her French Bulldog Kokito. After sitting down and storing Kokito in his carrier under the seat in front of her, a flight attendant approached Robledo and told her the dog&#8217;s carrier was blocking the aisle and that it need to be stored in the overhead bin.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;And we&rsquo;re like, &#8216;It&rsquo;s a dog, it&rsquo;s a dog.&#8217; And she&rsquo;s like, &lsquo;It doesn&rsquo;t matter you still have to put it up there,&rsquo; &rdquo; Ceballos, 11, <a href="https://people.com/pets/family-speaks-out-dog-dies-united-flight-overhead-bin/">told <i>Good Morning America</i> about the incident</a><i>.</i>&nbsp;&#8220;She helped her put it up, and she just closed it like it was a bag.&#8221;</p> <p>When&nbsp;Robledo removed her pet from the overhead bin at the end of the flight she discovered her dog was dead.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;She was holding her dog and rocking back and forth. Her daughter was also crying,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/pets/dog-dies-on-united-flight-overhead-bin/">fellow passenger Maggie Gremminger told PEOPLE</a> about the &#8220;absolutely horrible&#8221; moment.</p>
DOG DIES AFTER BEING STOWED IN OVERHEAD BIN

Catalina Robledo boarded a United flight from Houston to New York City with her daughter Sophia Ceballos, her 2-month-old son and her French Bulldog Kokito. After sitting down and storing Kokito in his carrier under the seat in front of her, a flight attendant approached Robledo and told her the dog’s carrier was blocking the aisle and that it need to be stored in the overhead bin. 

“And we’re like, ‘It’s a dog, it’s a dog.’ And she’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter you still have to put it up there,’ ” Ceballos, 11, told Good Morning America about the incident. “She helped her put it up, and she just closed it like it was a bag.”

When Robledo removed her pet from the overhead bin at the end of the flight she discovered her dog was dead. 

“She was holding her dog and rocking back and forth. Her daughter was also crying,” fellow passenger Maggie Gremminger told PEOPLE about the “absolutely horrible” moment.

<p>College student&nbsp;Belen Aldecosea<a href="https://people.com/pets/student-told-to-flush-hamster-by-spirit-airlines/"> told PEOPLE</a> she was assured by Spirit Airlines that she could bring her emotional support hamster Pebbles on a flight.&nbsp;</p> <p>When the 21-year-old arrived at Baltimore-Washington International Airport with Pebbles she says airline employees told her the hamster was not allowed on the plane, even as an emotional support animal.&nbsp;Aldecosea also claims one of the employees told her to flush the hamster down the toilet or let it go outside if she wanted to get on her flight.&nbsp;</p> <p>The owner made the difficult decision to flush her hamster, worried that Pebbles would meet a painful death if released outside.&nbsp;</p> <p>Spirit Airlines confirms that one of their representatives gave&nbsp;Aldecosea the wrong information regarding the airline&#8217;s policy on rodents, but <a href="https://people.com/pets/student-told-to-flush-hamster-by-spirit-airlines/">told PEOPLE</a> that they are confident an employee would never tell a traveler to flush their pet.&nbsp;</p>
STUDENT CLAIMS SPIRIT TOLD HER TO FLUSH EMOTIONAL SUPPORT HAMSTER

College student Belen Aldecosea told PEOPLE she was assured by Spirit Airlines that she could bring her emotional support hamster Pebbles on a flight. 

When the 21-year-old arrived at Baltimore-Washington International Airport with Pebbles she says airline employees told her the hamster was not allowed on the plane, even as an emotional support animal. Aldecosea also claims one of the employees told her to flush the hamster down the toilet or let it go outside if she wanted to get on her flight. 

The owner made the difficult decision to flush her hamster, worried that Pebbles would meet a painful death if released outside. 

Spirit Airlines confirms that one of their representatives gave Aldecosea the wrong information regarding the airline’s policy on rodents, but told PEOPLE that they are confident an employee would never tell a traveler to flush their pet. 

<p>This story got <a href="https://people.com/pets/united-airlines-kicks-off-emotional-support-peacock/">the internet squawking</a>. United Airlines turned away a woman and her emotional support peacock, refusing to let the woman board with the bird.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;The animal did not meet United&rsquo;s guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,&rdquo; United spokesman <a href="https://people.com/pets/emotional-support-peacock-united-comment/">Charlie Hobart told PEOPLE about the incident</a>. &#8220;We explained this to the customer &hellip; the peacock did not meet the guidelines for an emotional support animal.&#8221;</p> <p>Even with this early warning from United, the passenger still tried to board with the bird, but did not make it past the airport lobby before she was told the animal was not allowed.&nbsp;</p>
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT PEACOCK BOOTED FROM UNITED FLIGHT 

This story got the internet squawking. United Airlines turned away a woman and her emotional support peacock, refusing to let the woman board with the bird. 

“The animal did not meet United’s guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United spokesman Charlie Hobart told PEOPLE about the incident. “We explained this to the customer … the peacock did not meet the guidelines for an emotional support animal.”

Even with this early warning from United, the passenger still tried to board with the bird, but did not make it past the airport lobby before she was told the animal was not allowed. 

<p>A dog brought on a Southwest flight as an emotional support animal <a href="https://people.com/pets/emotional-support-dog-bites-girl-on-southwest-flight/">bit a young girl who attempted to pet it during the boarding process</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>The child was treated for a minor scrape on the forehead and was cleared to fly. The emotional support dog and its owner left the flight.&nbsp;</p> <p>This incident raised questions yet again about the safety of emotional support animals and whether they should be allowed on airplanes without any prior training or behavior tests.&nbsp;</p>
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT DOG BITES GIRL'S FACE ON SOUTHWEST FLIGHT

A dog brought on a Southwest flight as an emotional support animal bit a young girl who attempted to pet it during the boarding process

The child was treated for a minor scrape on the forehead and was cleared to fly. The emotional support dog and its owner left the flight. 

This incident raised questions yet again about the safety of emotional support animals and whether they should be allowed on airplanes without any prior training or behavior tests. 

<p>In response to an uptick in pet behavior problems on its flights in 2017, <a href="https://people.com/pets/delta-changes-pet-policy-behavior-vouchers/">Delta decided to get more stringent with its pet policy</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>Now, anyone traveling with a pet on Delta will have to provide the airline with proof of their animal&#8217;s vaccinations and their pet&#8217;s health record at least 48 hours before they fly. This applies to emotional support animals and service animal,s as well.&nbsp;</p> <p>In addition, pet owners also have to sign a behavior voucher that states their pet will behave on the flight.&nbsp;</p> <p>Brad Hibbard, Director of Training at both the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.guidedog.org/">Guide Dog Foundation</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.vetdogs.org/">America&rsquo;s VetDogs</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/pets/difference-between-emotional-support-animals-and-service-animals/">told PEOPLE</a> that this is an issue for many with service animals, who have been flying without problems for years.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;There are issues there for our graduates and graduates from other assistance dog programs. You&rsquo;re making things onerous for them. They have to upload documents for Delta for their trip 48 hours prior and provide all this paper work that they have to keep with them,&rdquo; Hibbard said. &ldquo;If they are in a situation where a flight gets cancelled, now they have to work with the airline to figure that out.&rdquo;</p>
DELTA CHANGES PET POLICY 

In response to an uptick in pet behavior problems on its flights in 2017, Delta decided to get more stringent with its pet policy

Now, anyone traveling with a pet on Delta will have to provide the airline with proof of their animal’s vaccinations and their pet’s health record at least 48 hours before they fly. This applies to emotional support animals and service animal,s as well. 

In addition, pet owners also have to sign a behavior voucher that states their pet will behave on the flight. 

Brad Hibbard, Director of Training at both the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogstold PEOPLE that this is an issue for many with service animals, who have been flying without problems for years. 

“There are issues there for our graduates and graduates from other assistance dog programs. You’re making things onerous for them. They have to upload documents for Delta for their trip 48 hours prior and provide all this paper work that they have to keep with them,” Hibbard said. “If they are in a situation where a flight gets cancelled, now they have to work with the airline to figure that out.”

