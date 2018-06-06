Dog Deaths, Flushed Hamsters and Booted Peacocks: All the Airline Pet Scandals of 2018

DOG DIES IN CARGO HOLD DURING STOPOVER
Robert Alexander/Getty
DELTA MISROUTES PUPPY ACROSS THE COUNTRY
UNITED ACCIDENTALLY SENDS KANSAS CITY BOUND DOG TO JAPAN
Getty
UNITED REROUTES FLIGHT AFTER DOG MISTAKE
Christian Petersen-Clausen/Getty
DOG DIES AFTER BEING STOWED IN OVERHEAD BIN
Good Morning America Twitter
STUDENT CLAIMS SPIRIT TOLD HER TO FLUSH EMOTIONAL SUPPORT HAMSTER
Courtesy Belen Aldercosea
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT PEACOCK BOOTED FROM UNITED FLIGHT
The Jet Set TV/Facebook
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT DOG BITES GIRL'S FACE ON SOUTHWEST FLIGHT
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty
DELTA CHANGES PET POLICY
New York, NY, USA - November 2, 2013: Boeing 767 Delta Air Lines takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA on November 2, 2013. Delta is one of the largest and most successful air carriers in the United States.
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 9 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT DOG BITES GIRL'S FACE ON SOUTHWEST FLIGHT
Advertisement