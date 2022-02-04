Celebrities like Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, and Neil Patrick Harris were inspired by food, nature, and other stars when naming their dogs

Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, and More Celebrities with Unique Names for Their Famous Dogs

This story by Sophie Kihm originally appeared on Nameberry.com

Unique celebrity dog names are even more ubiquitous than unique celebrity baby names. The rules for baby names may have loosened, but anything goes when it comes to dog names. Number names, food names, the literal names of other celebrities — sure, celebrity dog names do all that, and much more, Nameberry has found.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Paris Hilton ranks first among unique celebrity dog namers, with pets called Slivington, Diamond Baby, Dollar, and Marilyn Monroe.

Paris isn't the only celebrity to name their dog after another celebrity. Tennis great Serena Williams named her pooch after fellow court star Rafael Nadal, Mario Lopez's dog is named after boxer Oscar de la Hoya, and Snoop Dog named his dog after ... himself.

Below are the wildest celebrity dog names and the stars who chose them.

Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan’s Reconciliation Paris Hilton | Credit: Bravo

Names Inspired by Words

Word names are stylish for babies, too, but not these word names given to celebrity dogs.

Bete Noire — Martha Stewart

Boujee — Cardi B & Offset

Bubbles — Sofia Vergara

Diamond Baby — Paris Hilton

Dollar — Paris Hilton

Dreamer — Tiffany Haddish

Frisbee — Seth Meyers

Kid — Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Sleeper — Tiffany Haddish

Splash — Jon Hamm

Sunday — Natalie Portman

Walk — Cardi B & Offset

Zeppelin — Dakota Johnson

Martha Stewart Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Names Inspired by Food

The baby name world has popular food names such as Clementine and Sage. The celebrity dog world has these yummy names.

Bones — Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine

Butters — Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Cappuccino Houston "Cappy" — Selma Blair

Cheesy — Camila Alves & Matthew McConaughey

Chicken — Adrien Brody

Cinnamon — Ariana Grande

Crème Brulee — Martha Stewart

Fig — Victoria & David Beckham, Jonah Hill

Koji — Lady Gaga

Nugget — Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Oat — Kelly Osbourne

Poké — Lizzo

Saké — Kim Kardashian

Soda — Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix

Sushi — Kim Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale

Whiskey — Arnold Schwarzenegger

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Nick (R) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

Names Inspired by Nature

Nature names are huge for babies, from flower names such as Lily and Violet to animal names like Bear and Wren, and celestial names like the new favorite Luna. Nature names for celebrity pets forge into wilder territory.

Bugs — Tiger Woods

Daffodil — Gwyneth Paltrow

Emu — Miley Cyrus

Foxy — Jerry Seinfeld

Ice — Jason Derulo

Leaf — Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Panda — Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Platinum — Blac Chyna

Shark — Billie Eilish

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Names Inspired by Numbers

40e — Megan Thee Stallion

Nine — Lil Nas X

Noon — Zendaya

Seven — Lil Nas X

Six — Meghan Thee Stallion

Zero — Carrie Underwood

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 Adele | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

Pets with People Names

Sometimes, celebrity dogs have plain old people names, which seems only right because babies now have former dog names such as Duke and King.

Bernice — Chelsea Handler

Bertha — Caitlyn Jenner

Bob — Adele

Darla — Vanessa Hudgens

Frank — Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Franz — Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gary — Jimmy Fallon

Gustav — Lady Gaga

Joe — Karlie Kloss

Jonathan — Brie Larson

Kevin — Kylie Jenner

Larry — Kaley Cuoco

Norman — Kylie Jenner

Pepe — Rihanna

Miley Cyrus Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Pets with Character Names

Names of movie, TV, and cartoon characters are among the most popular for celebrity dogs.

Barbie — Miley Cyrus

Batman — Demi Lovato

Colombo — Emily Ratajkowski

Ewok — Jamie Chung

Gidget —Neil Patrick Harris

Gypsy — Madonna

Johnny Utah — Charlize Theron

Magneto — Christina Ricci

Pebbles — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Pippi — Jennifer Lawrence

Popeye — Eva Longoria

Tarzan — Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

Hugh Jackman Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty

Pets with Historical Figure Names

If anything goes when naming your dog, why not give your pet some class by naming them after a great historical figure or artist.

Cromwell — Milla Jovovich

Dali — Hugh Jackman

Emperor Han — Martha Stewart

Empress Qin — Martha Stewart

Geronimo — Bruno Mars

Lafayette — Ariana Grande

Lord Chesterfield — Jennifer Aniston

Toulouse Lautrec — Ariana Grande

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond on October 21, 2021 in New York City Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Pets with Celebrity Names

As long as you're naming your dog after somebody famous, you might as well name them after another celebrity you admire, or even after yourself.

Biggie — Meghan Trainor

Chaplin — Jessica Chastain

Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal "Chip" — Serena Williams

Kate Moss — Miley Cyrus

Lilsnoop — SnoopDogg

Marilyn Monroe — Paris Hilton

Moby — Oscar Isaac

Oscar De La Hoya — Mario Lopez

Porky Basquiat — Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Princess Paris Jr. — Paris Hilton

Wednesday Weld — Chris Pine