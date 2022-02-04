Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, and More Celebrities with Unique Names for Their Famous Dogs
This story by Sophie Kihm originally appeared on Nameberry.com
Unique celebrity dog names are even more ubiquitous than unique celebrity baby names. The rules for baby names may have loosened, but anything goes when it comes to dog names. Number names, food names, the literal names of other celebrities — sure, celebrity dog names do all that, and much more, Nameberry has found.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a miniature poodle named Butters. At the same time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are pet parents to an Alaskan Klee Kai called Porky Basquiat, and Cardi B and Offset's pitbull puppy is named Walk (yes, just Walk).
But Paris Hilton ranks first among unique celebrity dog namers, with pets called Slivington, Diamond Baby, Dollar, and Marilyn Monroe.
Paris isn't the only celebrity to name their dog after another celebrity. Tennis great Serena Williams named her pooch after fellow court star Rafael Nadal, Mario Lopez's dog is named after boxer Oscar de la Hoya, and Snoop Dog named his dog after ... himself.
Below are the wildest celebrity dog names and the stars who chose them.
Names Inspired by Words
Word names are stylish for babies, too, but not these word names given to celebrity dogs.
Bete Noire — Martha Stewart
Boujee — Cardi B & Offset
Bubbles — Sofia Vergara
Diamond Baby — Paris Hilton
Dollar — Paris Hilton
Dreamer — Tiffany Haddish
Frisbee — Seth Meyers
Kid — Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Sleeper — Tiffany Haddish
Splash — Jon Hamm
Sunday — Natalie Portman
Walk — Cardi B & Offset
Zeppelin — Dakota Johnson
Names Inspired by Food
The baby name world has popular food names such as Clementine and Sage. The celebrity dog world has these yummy names.
Bones — Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine
Butters — Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Cappuccino Houston "Cappy" — Selma Blair
Cheesy — Camila Alves & Matthew McConaughey
Chicken — Adrien Brody
Cinnamon — Ariana Grande
Crème Brulee — Martha Stewart
Fig — Victoria & David Beckham, Jonah Hill
Koji — Lady Gaga
Nugget — Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Oat — Kelly Osbourne
Poké — Lizzo
Saké — Kim Kardashian
Soda — Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix
Sushi — Kim Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale
Whiskey — Arnold Schwarzenegger
Names Inspired by Nature
Nature names are huge for babies, from flower names such as Lily and Violet to animal names like Bear and Wren, and celestial names like the new favorite Luna. Nature names for celebrity pets forge into wilder territory.
Bugs — Tiger Woods
Daffodil — Gwyneth Paltrow
Emu — Miley Cyrus
Foxy — Jerry Seinfeld
Ice — Jason Derulo
Leaf — Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Panda — Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Platinum — Blac Chyna
Shark — Billie Eilish
Names Inspired by Numbers
40e — Megan Thee Stallion
Nine — Lil Nas X
Noon — Zendaya
Seven — Lil Nas X
Six — Meghan Thee Stallion
Zero — Carrie Underwood
Pets with People Names
Sometimes, celebrity dogs have plain old people names, which seems only right because babies now have former dog names such as Duke and King.
Bernice — Chelsea Handler
Bertha — Caitlyn Jenner
Bob — Adele
Darla — Vanessa Hudgens
Frank — Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
Franz — Sarah Michelle Gellar
Gary — Jimmy Fallon
Gustav — Lady Gaga
Joe — Karlie Kloss
Jonathan — Brie Larson
Kevin — Kylie Jenner
Larry — Kaley Cuoco
Norman — Kylie Jenner
Pepe — Rihanna
Pets with Character Names
Names of movie, TV, and cartoon characters are among the most popular for celebrity dogs.
Barbie — Miley Cyrus
Batman — Demi Lovato
Colombo — Emily Ratajkowski
Ewok — Jamie Chung
Gidget —Neil Patrick Harris
Gypsy — Madonna
Johnny Utah — Charlize Theron
Magneto — Christina Ricci
Pebbles — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Pippi — Jennifer Lawrence
Popeye — Eva Longoria
Tarzan — Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
Pets with Historical Figure Names
If anything goes when naming your dog, why not give your pet some class by naming them after a great historical figure or artist.
Cromwell — Milla Jovovich
Dali — Hugh Jackman
Emperor Han — Martha Stewart
Empress Qin — Martha Stewart
Geronimo — Bruno Mars
Lafayette — Ariana Grande
Lord Chesterfield — Jennifer Aniston
Toulouse Lautrec — Ariana Grande
Pets with Celebrity Names
As long as you're naming your dog after somebody famous, you might as well name them after another celebrity you admire, or even after yourself.
Biggie — Meghan Trainor
Chaplin — Jessica Chastain
Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal "Chip" — Serena Williams
Kate Moss — Miley Cyrus
Lilsnoop — SnoopDogg
Marilyn Monroe — Paris Hilton
Moby — Oscar Isaac
Oscar De La Hoya — Mario Lopez
Porky Basquiat — Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Princess Paris Jr. — Paris Hilton
Wednesday Weld — Chris Pine
